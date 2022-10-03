Dead Space Remake Gameplay Reveal Coming On October 4

Ahead of its launch next year, a new trailer for EA Motive’s Dead Space remake will debut tomorrow. If you’re interested in getting a glimpse at space-horror, Necromorphs, and protagonist Isaac Clarke wielding his iconic plasma cutter, you can tune in on October 4 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET to see the new trailer.

The Dead Space remake looks set to be more than just a significant visual upgrade of a game that helped kickstart a new horror-genre renaissance when it first launched all the way back in 2008. In a recent blog post, EA Motive described how the studio was aiming to stay both faithful to the original game and upgrade with a number of quality-of-life tweaks.

If you can stay alive throughout the entire experience, there’ll be no loading screens or camera cuts and the Ishimura spaceship is now fully interconnected, allowing players to explore Dead Space as one big unbroken experience. The story has also been fine-tuned and will touch on ideas that were introduced in the two Dead Space sequels and expanded media, with more narrative side quests and expanded roles for other characters being added.

On the technical side, you can also expect improvements to lighting, volumetric effects, and more Necromorph amputations while using Dead Space’s novel dismemberment system. Slicing off limbs with a plasma cutter won’t just look more authentic, it’ll sound pretty gruesome as well.

The Dead Space remake launches on January 27, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.