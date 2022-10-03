Categories
Download Data Shows Netflix Drop, Disney Gain, Record for Paramount


Global downloads of the Netflix app fell in September, while Disney Plus saw gains and Paramount Plus recorded records, according to a scorecard published by analyst Vijay Jayant of Evercore ISI.

Overall SVOD downloads were up 13% from a year ago in September, with Netflix taking a 26% share, topping Disney’s 25% share.AVOD downloads were up 30% in September, with Pluto TV having the largest share at 37%.. Virtual MVPD downloads were up 42% in the quarter, led by YouTube TV.





