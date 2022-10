The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) has granted Equinor a drilling permit for well 16/2-23 S in production licence PL 265.

The well will be drilled at location 58° 49′ 38.97” N 2° 22′ 27.48” E by the Deepsea Stavanger semisub.

Licensees are: Equinor (Operator) 42.615694%; Petoro 30.000000%; Aker BP 20.000000 %; ABP Norway 7.384306%.

Planned spud date is December 2022.

Read more on the NPD’s FactPages: Well 16/2-23 S.

Original article link

Source: NPD