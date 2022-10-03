‘Falling for Christmas’: Netflix Releases Premiere Date for Holiday Comedy Starring Lindsay Lohan – Nerds and Beyond

The spooky season is in full swing, but that doesn’t mean you can’t stock up on holiday cheer. In anticipation of the upcoming holiday season, Netflix has announced that its holiday comedy Falling for Christmas will premiere on November 10, just in time for Thanksgiving.

The romantic comedy starring Lindsay Lohan follows the story of a young, newly engaged heiress who winds up in a skiing accident right before Christmas. After being diagnosed with amnesia, she finds herself under the care of a handsome cabin owner (Glee‘s Chord Overstreet) and his daughter.

Falling for Christmas is directed by Janeen Damian and written by Jeff Bonnett, Ron Oliver, Michael Damian, and Damian. Alongside Lohan and Overstreet, the film stars George Young, Jack Wagner, Olivia Perez, Chase Ramsey, Sean J. Dillingham, and Antonio D. Charity.

This film will be Lohan’s first entry in a three-picture deal she has with Netflix.

