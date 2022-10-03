Hellraiser & 9 Other ’80s Horror Movies That Have The Potential For Great Remakes

The anticipated Hellraiser isn’t the first promising ’80s remake hitting Hulu’s catalog this year. Prey was surrounded by rumors and speculations questioning its potential, and it ended up being one of the most exciting releases of the year, breaking records on the streaming platform.





The impressive visibility and praise from horror fans could easily open the door for new thrilling projects, especially when taking into account the number of incredible horror classics released in the ’80s.

Near Dark (1987)

Near Dark takes advantage of innovative and stunning visuals to give the overly used vampire trope a new voice. With a very distinctive style and reshaping vampire rules, Kathryn Bigelow conducts the thrilling story of a farm boy who’s swept up in a dangerous band of southern vampires, forced to deal with a new reality as he becomes one of them.

Each character in Near Dark is unique in their own way, and having them all back in a remake would definitely work, especially if a few of the original actors are down for it. To this day, the movie remains one of the most solid vampire entries when it comes to mixing wild violence and romance.

An American Werewolf In London (1981)

Back when An American Werewolf In London came out in the ’80s, the movie’s incredible practical effects created a lot of exciting talk and buzz, but it wasn’t the only creative thing the film did differently. It also crossed the boundaries of comedy and horror in a way never seen before, and the result was a movie that wouldn’t be the same without one or the other.

In the right hands, an American Werewolf In London remake would thrive in the wave of self-aware horror movies going on right now, and hopefully, even greater practical effects could be used to deliver a new ghastly werewolf transformation.

Cujo (1983)

Perhaps the biggest problem with Cujo is how outdated it looks now. Based on a popular Stephen King story, the film follows a desperate mother and her son trapped inside a car after the friendly neighborhood St. Bernard dog contracts rabies and becomes an unstoppable killing machine.

While the visual effects and gore look great for an ’80s film, a remake could offer the story a modern setting, as well as a more fleshed-out drama in-between moments of suspense, keeping the audience’s attention from beginning to end.

The Lost Boys (1987)

Fans will be happy to know that a The Lost Boys reboot is in the works but little to none is known about the project besides the confirmation that it’ll be set in the present. This alone says a lot, considering there’s nothing more ’80s than the hairstyles and wardrobe from the vampires of the original.

Presenting a gang of bloodthirsty creatures in parallel with a vampire hunt story, The Lost Boys manages to accurately capture a whole decade through its competent young cast. Taking the lore to the present, it encompasses a whole new generation while likely taking advantage of a nostalgic ’80s appeal to it.

Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982)

It’s a known fact that the original Halloween influenced a lot of sequels, reboots, and remakes, so why Halloween III specifically? Not so many people know about this, but the franchise’s initial idea was to turn Halloween into an anthological series of films, with different villains and characters in each movie, connected solely by the Halloween date.

No one counted on how loved Michael Myers and his lore were when Halloween III came out, which explains why so many people reacted negatively to the film. Fortunately, it has aged incredibly well and its reputation is improving over time; a green light that maybe it’s time to carry on Halloween‘s original idea.

Gremlins (1984)

Gremlins‘ lore is too broad and captivating to be limited to only two movies, and with the little monsters’ great success, it’s actually surprising no sequel or remake was produced to this day. Gremlins 3 is a recurring rumor, but at least fans will be getting a comedy series coming to HBO Max next year.

Gremlins are seemingly adorable creatures and the best companion one can have, but there are strict rules to be followed at all times: they can’t be exposed to light, they can’t come in contact with water, and most importantly, they can’t be fed after midnight. Naturally, all these rules are eventually broken and chaos falls upon a small Pennsylvania town, the kind of mess fans would love to see on a greater scale, with modern visuals.

Scanners (1981)

Looking back, Scanners has some of the most ghastly practical effects a body horror movie ever offered, using playful techniques only David Cronenberg, the master of the genre, could pull off.

The film blends sci-fi and horror in a conspiratorial story about a man with extraordinary telepathic abilities. Upon discovering a group as powerful as him has their minds set on world domination, he ignites a war that happens literally inside their heads. Scanners‘ original and complex mythology influenced a whole franchise, but none of the sequels throve back when they came out. The case could be different now, in times when the movie’s political commentary feels more relevant than ever.

Opera (1987)

Remaking a Dario Argento movie in a satisfactory way seemed like something an impossible task until Luca Guadagnino stood his ground and delivered his version of Suspiria, a horror movie that ended up winning over another legion of fans as well as fans of the original movie.

In the same line of thought, Opera seems like the next in the line as a film that has the potential to be remade. Also directed by Argento, the movie is bold, exuberant, colorful, and highly artistic even when it comes to brutally killing someone.

Possession (1981)

A highly underrated psychological horror, Possession offers the best of the horror genre in many terms: the mystery is perfectly delivered, the creature design is great, the drama of the main character is engaging, and it counts with arguably the creepiest possession scene ever. All these great qualities are difficult to top in a remake conversation, but having a movie that explores further the mythology of Possession‘s cosmic horror aspects would be thrilling.

The film follows a couple in crisis; the wife distances herself from her ordinary life and succumbs to a horrifying secret. Meanwhile, the husband suspects she might be cheating on him, only to bear witness to a chilling discovery.

Hellraiser (1987)

The potential of Hellraiser‘s new remake, coming to Hulu on October 7, lies in the iconic figure of Pinhead; one of the scariest supernatural villains of all time. If the character’s design alone, with the pale head studded in nails, isn’t enough to give viewers the creeps, the lore surrounding a hellish, sadomasochistic underworld filled with terrifying creatures will do the job.

The new remake teases a modern approach to the villain and new horrific characters coming to shore. The original Hellraiser managed to balance a good amount of graphic violence and exploitation with a gripping, unpredictable story, thus fans only hope the new movie will innovatively do the same.

