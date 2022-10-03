How Can You Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Seasons 1-5?

Yellowstone Season 5 is premiering on Paramount soon. Everyone is talking about how good this Kevin Costner-led series is.

Taylor Sheridan created a series about the complex Montana-based Dutton family and the biggest ranch in the nation. Now, thanks to the growing fan base, this has become cable’s number one show.

However, there are still viewers who have not seen an episode, and others who may want to rewatch the first four seasons. How can they do this?

We have a list of ways that you can watch Yellowstone.

How To Watch Yellowstone

Yellowstone Season 5 airs on Paramount. You can watch this series through your cable subscription, on Paramount Network. Or, you can use the Paramount Network app.

However, you cannot stream the series on Paramount+.

Power has a price. The official #YellowstoneTV season 5 trailer is HERE! See you on Sunday November 13. Don’t miss the special two-hour premiere event, only on @ParamountNet. pic.twitter.com/HLLNcCdDmn — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) September 29, 2022

Is Yellowstone On Netflix?

Netflix is not streaming Yellowstone. Nor is it streaming on Hulu or Amazon Prime.

Where it is available is on Peacock Premium subscription. While this sounds complicated now, there is a good reason this occurred.

When the series first came out, Paramount did not have its own streaming service, and they contracted Peacock to stream it.

That is why those who have the Paramount+ streaming service cannot stream the first four seasons of the OG series. It is contracted to Peacock Premium. However, the prequel spinoff, 1883, starring Faith Hill and Tim McGraw is available to stream on Paramount+.

In addition, the next prequel spinoff, 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren will also be streaming on Paramount+.

How To Buy Episodes Of Yellowstone

However, you can buy individual episodes or whole seasons of the series on Amazon and stream them on your computer or television device like Apple TV or Google TV.

Currently, the first four seasons are available on Amazon. Each individual episode costs $2.99 and each season $19.99.

In addition, iTunes offers the first four seasons, along with some bonus episodes.

Lastly, Vudu also has the four seasons available for purchase.

Paramount May Air Yellowstone Marathon

Paramount will likely air a Yellowstone marathon in the days leading up to the premiere. Be sure to check your listings. In addition, check the Paramount and Yellowstone social media channels. This is how they have advertised it in the past.

For example, on long holiday weekends, they have aired Season 1 on Friday, Season 2, on Saturday, Season 3, on Sunday, and Season 4 on Monday. A four-season binge will get you pumped up for the upcoming season.

What Should Viewers Expect In Season 5?

Yellowstone Season 5 will include John Dutton (Costner) becoming governor of Montana. Also, there could be a steamy romance.

However, the Duttons are at war with everyone else. There could be some consequences. Therefore, you won’t want to miss a minute!

How To Watch Season 5 Of Kevin Costner’s Hit Series

Yellowstone Season 5 premieres on Sunday, November 13 at 8 p.m., Eastern. This two-hour supersized premiere will air on Paramount.

Season 5 will consist of 14 episodes, divided evenly into two mini-seasons. This supersized season promises a lot of revelations. You won’t want to miss it.