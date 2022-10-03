Humane Society of the Treasure Coast asking community to adopt, foster pets

PALM CITY, Fla. — The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast is asking the community to help free up kennel space by adopting or fostering a pet.

The animal shelter in Palm City has reached total capacity. The shelter received animals from Lee County following Hurricane Ian and is expecting more animals from the worst-hit areas of southwest Florida later this week.

Adoption fees are being waived until further notice for dogs, cats and rabbits.

For more information about adoption, fostering, becoming a volunteer or donating to the shelter, click here.