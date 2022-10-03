“I’m So Excited” – NBA Legend Magic Johnson Joins the Metaverse, Buying Two Multi-Billion eSports Leagues

After a glorious NBA career, Earvin “Magic” Johnson is now set to leave his marks on the metaverse. The Los Angeles Lakers legend has been announced as the latest investor of new competition in this much-discussed metaverse.

Nowadays, everyone is onboarding this metaverse bandwagon. However, many are still left scratching their heads, thinking about it. So what exactly is a metaverse? We can think of it as a space created using Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality. But in reality, a proper definition isn’t available because of the metaverse’s evolving nature.

Magic Johnson buys two metaverse eSports league

The basketball legend recently bought an American football and basketball franchise in the SimWin Sports eSports league. It is an eSports league in the metaverse where players, fans, and bettors can watch, play, and win money whenever they want. However, this eSports league operates on the NFT instead of real-world money.

The American NBA legend is thrilled to embark on a new adventure into the metaverse. He said, “I’m so excited to be involved with SimWin, which is blazing a trail in one of the hottest new business sectors and has a great team leading the charge.”

Johnson has claimed his latest groundbreaking metaverse deal is a multi-billion turnover business. Further, the Los Angeles Lakers legend looks forward to the “growth and success” of this metaverse and his eSports league in this unique world.

What does SimWin Sports CEO have to say about this deal?

The SimWin CEO and founder David J Ortiz was also as excited as Magic Johnson for this deal. The SimWin CEO even claims this deal to be an inspiration for many rising entrepreneurs, especially those from minority backgrounds.

Ortiz reported, “His [Magic Johnson] transformation from one of the most impactful careers in the history of the sport to an even more successful business leader has inspired generations of minority entrepreneurs like me. We at SimWin strive to follow in his steps as we build this incredibly innovative sports Metaverse.”

Undoubtedly, this metaverse is bringing the virtual and real world closer than they ever were. It would be interesting to see if this NBA legend leaves marks in this new world. Do you think Magic Johnson was wise to invest in this evolving metaverse?