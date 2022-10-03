Jamie Has A Secret Weapon In Yellowstone S5 That Could Change Everything

In Yellowstone season 5, Jamie Dutton has a secret weapon that could give him the upper hand against both John and Beth: Jamie and Cristina’s baby son. The yet-unnamed baby briefly appeared in scattered scenes throughout Yellowstone season 4, and he mostly served as the catalyst to Jamie’s story arc with Cristina and Garrett. However, there’s more to this seemingly inconsequential newcomer than meets the eye, and Jamie’s son may yet become a key player in what could be Yellowstone’s last season.

In the Yellowstone season 4 ending, Beth manipulated Jamie into killing his biological father Garrett and then secured video evidence of the act, which allowed Beth to ensure that she and his father John are finally in full control of Jamie. Despite knowing that Jamie can still be dangerous – he’s still the attorney general of Montana – Beth is bound to continue tormenting his baby brother. By the end of season 4, Jamie was basically a wounded and cornered animal, and if Beth keeps pushing Jamie in season 5, Jamie could become desperate enough to reveal and use his previously secret son.

Yellowstone‘s youngest Dutton – Jamie and Cristina’s son – is important to the seven-generation Yellowstone Dutton Ranch for a number of reasons. While Kayce and Monica’s son, Tate, was previously the sole seventh-generation Dutton, Tate is now joined by Jamie’s son, and both boys represent the legacy that John Dutton will leave behind. Moreover, it will be interesting to see how Beth reacts to the news of Jamie having a son, as Jamie was inadvertently responsible for why Beth is unable to bear any children herself.





How Jamie’s Son Could Turn The Tide In Yellowstone Season 5

More than anything, Jamie wants his family’s approval, and Jamie’s secret baby could be the key to him finally earning some semblance of respect or even love from John or Beth. Everything that John Dutton does is about his legacy, and even if John never sees or treats Jamie as his real son, a new grandson is a different story altogether. With both John and Beth facing the biggest enemy of their lives in Yellowstone season 5, a new baby on the ranch might just be what everyone needs from Jamie. In a way, this may even allow Jamie to start making up for what he did to Beth, who might jump at the chance to take care of a child that’s actually related to her. Even if Jamie ends up using the baby for selfish reasons, there’s a real chance that it could bring the Duttons closer together. Even Tate might get excited at the prospect of having a cousin – Kayce would certainly love having a new nephew. That said, if Jamie’s son is to have a future in the Dutton family, it will come at a price.

Is Cristina Going To Die In Yellowstone Season 5?

Cristina, the baby’s mother, is highly unlikely to just allow Jamie to use their son in any way that involves the Duttons, which means that Cristina may die in Yellowstone season 5. After all, Kayce’s visions in the Yellowstone season 4 ending did foreshadow death and betrayal in the family. Notably, the only reason Jamie can even see his baby is because Jamie agreed to Cristina’s ultimatum – get away from John Dutton or lose access to their child.

Yellowstone season 4 ended with the Duttons not knowing about Jamie’s baby and Cristina not knowing that Jamie killed Garrett (and that Beth and John practically own Jamie’s life) – but these secrets are bound to get revealed sooner or later. Though Cristina is arguably more clever than Jamie and is resourceful in her own way, Cristina stands little chance against Beth and John if they decide to just take Cristina’s baby against her will. Jamie might just get what he wants in season 5 – but at the price of sacrificing yet another family member.

Jamie’s Son and Tate (Kayce’s Son) Are The Only Two 7th-Generation Duttons

In the ending of Yellowstone spinoff 1883, it was revealed that ranch founder James Dutton promised to give the land back to Indigenous Americans after seven generations, which means that Tate and Jamie’s son are supposedly the last Duttons to own the ranch. While everyone answers to John Dutton, John answers only to his grandsons, the ones who will be left with whatever legacy John leaves behind. Ironically, the future of the ranch being left in the hands of Tate and Jamie’s son implies that the Duttons will lose their land. While the mother of Jamie’s son, Cristina, wants nothing to do with the Duttons, Tate’s mom Monica would give the Dutton property back to its rightful owners – the Confederated Tribes of Broken Rock – if she could. While Beth herself has openly said that she’s only fighting for the ranch for her father and could not care less about what happens to the land, if John Dutton dies in Yellowstone season 5, Kayce and Jamie are likely to just go along with whatever Monica and Cristina want. Considering how they are being raised, Tate and Jamie’s son could finally fulfill James Dutton’s promise of giving their land back its original stewards.

