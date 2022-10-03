Jonny Bairstow: England cricketer out until 2023 after breaking leg in golf accident







Jonny Bairstow will not play again this year after a freak golf injury

England’s Jonny Bairstow has announced he will not play again this year after undergoing successful surgery on a broken leg and dislocated ankle.

The 33-year-old, who sustained the injury last month after slipping during a round of golf, will miss the T20 World Cup in Australia and his country’s subsequent Test series in Pakistan.

“The actual injury was as such… a broken fibula in 3 places which required a plate, I dislocated my ankle which in turn meant I did my syndesmosis joint and lateral ligament along with a couple more bits,” he posted on Instagram. “All in all I have done a proper job on it!

“Anyway… on the positive side the operation went well and I am now three weeks post surgery and my staples have been removed. It’s now all about swelling prevention and getting my ankle moving once again. These next few weeks/couple of months are the key to the recovery.

“As for a time scale on return to play I’m afraid it is too early to say, the first targets in mind are getting me back on my two feet again and making sure it’s right.

“One thing is for sure and that is I shall not be partaking in anything more during 2022…however I cannot wait for what 2023 holds!!”

