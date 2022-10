The Bangor Daily News interviewed Renee Moran, tree fruit specialist at the University of Maine Cooperative Extension, about the best way to prepare different varieties of Maine apples. Moran said that Cortlands are the best apple for baking. “There are certainly some varieties more suitable for fresh eating and unsuitable for baking, like the Honeycrisp apple,” Moran said. “Of course, everyone has their own opinion on what makes the best apple.”