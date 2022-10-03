Netflix Has Released Our First “Cabinet of Curiosities” Trailer

After our first look at Rupert Grint in Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities back in August, we finally have a full trailer of the horror anthology series! The series is set to challenge our perceptions of the horror genre through eight individual stories, covering themes of magic and gore, as well as two retellings of classic H. P. Lovecraft short stories.

Grint’s episode is called Dreams in the Witch House and is one of these retellings. He’ll star in the episode alongside Ismael Cruz Cordova (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) and Nia Vardalos (Wonder Woman: Bloodlines). Lovecraft’s original version of the story tells the tale of a maths student who moves into a cursed attic room and starts hallucinating a world of shapes and colors, which quickly turns into a dark and cult-like underworld. In the trailer, this world seems to have translated into the misty forest that we see Grint running through. Watch the trailer below and let us know what you think Grint is up to.

As part of the trailer, we also now know the release date for each episode. The show will debut as a part of Netflix’s spooky Netflix and Chills event, with its first two episodes – Lot 36 and Graveyard Rats – on October 25 and two episodes debuting every day after that until our final two episodes – The Viewing and The Murmuring – on October 28. Grint’s episode will be released on October 27 alongside another Lovecraft-inspired episode, Pickman’s Model.

In a statement, del Toro spoke about his thinking behind the show, saying that he was hoping to “set out to showcase the realities existing outside of our normal world” and stated how he and his team had “hand-picked and curated a group of stories” in order to achieve this. Del Toro is also set to act as a host for the show as he does in the trailer, introducing us to the characters and their stories throughout the anthology.

Just in time for Halloween, each of these eight tales is a fantastical peek inside the cabinet of delights existing underneath the reality we live in.

Is Grint’s episode the one that you’re looking forward to the most, or has one of del Toro’s other creepy tales caught your eye? Share your thoughts on the trailer and which episodes you’re anticipating the most in the comments below.