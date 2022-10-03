Norwegian soldiers deployed throughout Norway to guard oil facilities. Image: Norwegian Armed Forces/Official

Norwegian soldiers have been deployed to guard oil facilities to “assist the police in averting and preventing punishable or unwanted incidents in Norway.”

From Monday, October 3, soldiers from the Norwegian Home Guard will provide increased security at oil facilities in Rogaland, Vestland and Møre og Romsdal.

“Soldiers from the Home Guard will from Monday 3 October contribute to increased guarding and patrolling at petroleum facilities in Rogaland, Vestland and Møre og Romsdal. The assignment takes place following a request for assistance from the police,” an official press release from the Norwegian Armed Forces said.

“The purpose is to assist the police in averting and preventing punishable or unwanted incidents in Norway.”

It added: “Soldiers from Agder and Rogaland Home Guard District 08, Bergenhus Home Guard District 09 and Møre and Fjordane Home Guard District 11 are used for this mission.

“The Home Guard is prepared that the assignment can be extended to apply to several places in the country if the police should request it.

“Securing and guarding critical civil and military infrastructure is one of the Home Guard’s core tasks, and our soldiers are well trained in solving such tasks.

“The Home Guard’s soldiers have good local knowledge and can turn up at short notice and can also stay on assignment for a long time if there is a need for it. The most recent example was during the pandemic, where the Home Guard assisted the police with border control for a year and a half,” it concluded.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.