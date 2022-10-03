Q&A: Refinery29, Netflix’s Connie Wang discusses career, aspirations

Connie Wang worked at Refinery29, a magazine with an audience of over 500 million readers, for over a decade. Now, she works as a lifestyle editor with one of the biggest media conglomerates in the game: Netflix.

Despite a hugely successful career, Wang didn’t always know that journalism was for her. The Post sat down with her to talk about graduating from college during the recession, blogging, hosting an international documentary-style fashion series on YouTube and speed skater Apolo Anton Ohno.

This interview has been lightly edited for clarity.

The Post: Where did your interest in journalism start? Was there a specific moment you can remember that made you want to become a journalist?

Wang: I think I kind of fell into it as a total passion hobby of mine, and it really started out from personal blogging. It was how I procrastinated from doing homework, from practicing the piano—from doing all the things that I was always told were good for me. And I always found myself when I wanted to waste time, I would go on the internet, and back then it was like dial-up internet. I found myself just blogging, wanting to blog. And back then what I meant was literally building a physical website. I started out building a website that was part-diary, part-fan obsession with Apolo Anton Ohno, which is so cringe. Then, I built another one around Beanie Babies, I think.

And then, eventually, I came to fashion as a subject that I really found a lot of interest in. I didn’t seriously consider journalism, or even writing or reporting or any of this stuff until college. I actually applied to schools under an architecture degree and quickly realized that I didn’t like architecture that much. Like, all I want to do is read blogs all day long. After I graduated college, I moved to New York right away, found a job within a few months, which was a surprise to everybody, including myself. I was not expecting that and I stayed at that same employer for 12 years, which was Refinery29.

TP: 12 years is a long time! Was moving up at Refinery always the goal or is that just how things shook out?

Wang: I first learned about Refinery, I think, a couple years prior to getting a job there. And I learned about it through an internship that I had, it was called Glam Media. And it was basically a company that helps websites sell ads or monetize their content. It was the most boring job I think I’ve ever had in my life … But, Refinery was one of the websites that were part of this organization at the time, and I just loved their voice, I loved how it made me feel as a reader. Because there’s a sense of coolness and an authority to what they were writing, but not in any way similar to what magazines were … And so, that was my goal. I was like, ‘I’m gonna move to New York, I’m gonna work somewhere that’s like Refinery, because there’s no chance in hell that they would ever hire me.’

And I graduated in like a year into the recession, which was not a good time to find a job … But it turns out that the work that I had been doing on my own Tumblrs and Blog Spots was very much like the kind of work that they were looking for at the time, which was just lucky. And also, now that I have a little bit of hindsight, I was probably just copying them—talking in the same tone, talking about the same subjects, trying to do it myself. So when I got hired, it was like a tiny company. I was the fifth (or) the sixth employee … I was paid like $30,000 a year which felt like a huge amount of money to be making, even though it’s absolutely not, and it was great. I was doing the thing that I do to procrastinate from my chores and stuff … and I get paid for it. I can’t believe that this is happening … Some people think that like, ‘Oh, you were at the same company for 12 years. That must have been so boring after a while.’ And the truth of it is, I was never really bored because there was so much wiggle room and flexibility and creativity within the roles I had. There was never a year where I felt like I had the same job as the year before.

TP: It seems like you got the opportunity to do a lot of different things there. I first discovered your work through your series on YouTube, “Style Out There.” How did you get started into multimedia work and did you feel uncomfortable in front of the camera at first?

Wang: I started working on “Style Out There” because I was working on it behind the scenes. So, I helped out on the research process, the pre-recording stuff, like script writing even. We had a wonderful host for the first season of it … That was the first time I ever worked on any kind of longer form, sort of docu-style videos … There are a lot of sleepless nights and a lot of hard work, but it’s so rewarding. It was so fun. By the time the second season came around, budget issues meant that we couldn’t hire (the host) back. So, my boss at the time was like, ‘You should just do a screen test and see if this is something you could do.’ … It’s a totally different experience trying to speak into a camera at length and come across as coherent, but also, there’s a little bit of acting that has to happen, too … Because I had done work on it previously, I knew the process and what was necessary and what we wanted out of a host in order to tell the story really effectively … I totally understand that sort of discomfort. I, as a host, knew that I was never the story … I’m trying to be the vehicle for someone else to be able to tell their story.

TP: It’s amazing that you got to capture all these moments on camera and have the opportunity to travel internationally. Specifically, I remember a story you did for the series about Japanese women embracing Latin culture. What were some of the challenges or bright spots viewers didn’t get to see in the final product?

Wang: The biggest challenge here is (that) the stories that we were telling were international stories for the most part. I think that a lot of people, especially who work in American media, our bias is America. The norms and values and culture wars that happen here, we think that it applies to the entire world. And that’s just not the case … It’s a different set of frameworks and factors that go into it. The biggest challenge is being able to accurately tell a story of a different place of people who have grown up under different circumstances, who have different priorities and relating it to a predominantly American/western audience. That was really tough, and doing it in a way that doesn’t put anyone at harm, doesn’t elevate them to being attacked … that was the biggest pressure that I really felt. The biggest concern that I had, especially with the low-riding community in Japan, I knew that the story that we’re going to tell is literally a story of cultural appropriation. That’s not a topic that people take very lightly. And if you’re saying that this is cultural appropriation, but for some reason, it feels OK in this instance, or like this is valid for these reasons, I knew that even that simple statement was going to be controversial. How do you tell that story with a lot of respect to the people who are doing it? Because there’s utility there. The harm that they’re incurring isn’t really felt for them, because they’re doing it in their home communities. The truth of it is: Japan is a homogenous country of mostly Japanese people. That doesn’t mean that racism doesn’t exist … but it just means the dynamics are different. So, how do you tell the story?

The best part about “Style Out There” was … it’s traveling as if you live there. Whenever I was in Tokyo, whenever I was in Lagos, whenever I was in any of these places, I would not go to any of the tourist attractions because we didn’t have any time to do those things. Where I would go is inside peoples’ homes. I’d have dinner with people at their grandparents’ kitchens. I would go to office buildings and see inside of people’s closets and stuff. By the time I left any city, I’d be like, ‘Wow, I really feel like I understand how people live, what is important to them and what their fears are.’ I could not tell you a single restaurant to go eat at. I can’t tell you what the sights are … But I feel like I understand it in a way that a normal tourist would not be able to understand. And that was such a privilege to be able to do it that way, and impossible to do in any other situation.

TP: After spending so much time at Refinery29 and producing content like “Style Out There,” what made you want to make the switch to Netflix? This seems different from traditional journalism.

Wang: It’s not traditional journalism at all. The work that I do at Netflix is essentially to create a companion site. It’s a website today, but it might not be a website in the future. It’s like a content hub that makes the shows that you watch on Netflix and the movies that you watch on Netflix a much more rewarding experience. It’s like giving extra context about a question you might have, being able to present task guides, behind-the-scenes content for people who are super fans of a show. It’s writing and it’s editing, it is thinking about what people want and being able to deliver them that in media. But it’s not journalism in that the ultimate purpose of it isn’t to speak truth to power, isn’t to confront institutions, it’s not to tell the truth, even in its ugliest or most unpleasant ways. It’s to market the core product, which is TV shows and movies. But, in doing that, you have to use journalistic skills, and routines and processes in order to do those things. The team of people that I work with and the writers that we have, they’re reporting, they are interviewing, they are digging through primary source materials to get stuff.

TP: That sounds really cool. I’m also wondering, did you ever experience a certain stigma around fashion and lifestyle reporting or feelings of imposter syndrome? How did you overcome that?

Wang: Yes. But, I don’t think I ever felt that from other journalists who weren’t covering fashion. I’m not quite even sure about why that’s the case. It might have something to do with the fact that in journalism, the kinds of people that job attracts and this industry attracts are people who are super nosy … You’re always finding yourself in uncomfortable situations where you have too much information or people are angry at you. It can be a really uncomfortable job because the whole point of what you do is to reveal other people’s dirty laundry or tell secrets you’re not supposed to know … Anything that makes that process feel nicer, people look upon that stuff with such envy … In my case, it was like, ‘Oh, your subject matter that you’re covering is something that people find to be delightful.’ And so, I never really got the sense that people were looking down at my work or like I wasn’t a serious journalist as other people. A lot of my friends are doing real journalism at very, very scary places, real traditional institutions where the stakes are really high. Whenever we talk about it, it would be like, ‘Oh my gosh, I wish I had your job.’ And sometimes I’m like, ‘Oh, I wish I had your job.’ There was a lot of love and sharing among the cohort that I came up with. Maybe that’s because it was recession times and so, people were just happy for you if you were able to find successes … I found the people who are among my peer group were, for the most part, really happy with one another. There wasn’t that sort of that pettiness that I think you see in “The Devil Wears Prada” or something.

Good reporters and good journalists and good writers recognize good reporting, journalists and writers, despite the subject matter that you’re in. I found that if you’re good at what you do, people respect the work that you do … I think that feeling that you have of being effective and having value is recognized, too. I totally acknowledge that sort of imposter syndrome you feel, but this world isn’t quite as dog-eat-dog as it might seem from the outside.

