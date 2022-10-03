Roblox music codes October 2022 – the best song IDs

Looking for Roblox music codes? There are thousands of popular songs available to listen to in Roblox, simply by entering music ID codes into your boombox or the radio. Using song IDs, you can play your favourite TikTok songs in games with your friends.
So how do you play music in Roblox? The method varies depending on which game you want to blast your tunes in. Some games allow you free access to the boombox – simply equip and press it to bring up a text box in which you can enter a song ID code. Catalog Heaven is a great place to test the Roblox music codes you find, as it allows you to equip any boombox in the shop and try it out.
In most games, however, you’ll need to use the radio to play music. This is usually part of a paid Game Pass – the price of a Game Pass is set by each game developer individually. Once you have access to the radio, you can use it in the same way as the boombox – simply enter the song ID code and press play. Occasionally, tracks are taken down by Roblox, so if a code stops working, you’ll have to look for a replacement. Here are the best radio music codes in Roblox that work in October 2022:
The best Roblox music codes are:
- Ariana Grande – God Is a Woman – 2071829884
- Amaarae – SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY – 8026236684
- Ashnikko – Daisy – 5321298199
- Bach – Toccata & Fugue in D Minor – 564238335
- Belly Dancer x Temperature – 8055519816
- Beethoven – Fur Elise – 450051032
- Beethoven – Moonlight Sonata (1st Movement) – 445023353
- Claude Debussy – Claire De Lune – 1838457617
- Dua Lipa – Levitating – 6606223785
- Olivia Rodrigo – Brutal – 6937354391
- Doja Cat – Say So – 521116871
- Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits – 7202579511
- LISA – Money – 7551431783
- Lady Gaga – Applause – 130964099
- Kelis – Milkshake – 321199908
- The Anxiety – Meet Me At Our Spot – 7308941449
- Spooky Scary Skeletons – 515669032
- Soft Jazz – 926493242
- Hallelujah – 1846627271
- Billie Eilish – NDA – 7079888477
- Juice WRLD – Lucid Dreams – 8036100972
- Lil Nas X – Industry Baby – 7253841629
- Darude – Sandstorm – 166562385
- Glass Animals – Heat Waves – 6432181830
- Boney M – Rasputin – 5512350519
- BTS – Butter – 6844912719
- Fetty Wap – Trap Queen – 210783060
- Maroon 5 – Payphone – 131396974
- Luis Fonsi – Despacito – 673605737
- Justin Beiber – Yummy – 4591688095
- Frozen – Let It Go – 189105508
That should be enough to get you started playing music in the best Roblox games. Check here for the latest Roblox Shindo life codes and Anime Warriors codes. If you need some new accessories to bring to the party, check out our Roblox promo codes list.
