Roblox music codes October 2022 – the best song IDs

Looking for Roblox music codes? There are thousands of popular songs available to listen to in Roblox, simply by entering music ID codes into your boombox or the radio. Using song IDs, you can play your favourite TikTok songs in games with your friends.

So how do you play music in Roblox? The method varies depending on which game you want to blast your tunes in. Some games allow you free access to the boombox – simply equip and press it to bring up a text box in which you can enter a song ID code. Catalog Heaven is a great place to test the Roblox music codes you find, as it allows you to equip any boombox in the shop and try it out.

In most games, however, you’ll need to use the radio to play music. This is usually part of a paid Game Pass – the price of a Game Pass is set by each game developer individually. Once you have access to the radio, you can use it in the same way as the boombox – simply enter the song ID code and press play. Occasionally, tracks are taken down by Roblox, so if a code stops working, you’ll have to look for a replacement. Here are the best radio music codes in Roblox that work in October 2022:

The best Roblox music codes are:

Ariana Grande – God Is a Woman – 2071829884

Amaarae – SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY – 8026236684

Ashnikko – Daisy – 5321298199

Bach – Toccata & Fugue in D Minor – 564238335

Belly Dancer x Temperature – 8055519816

Beethoven – Fur Elise – 450051032

Beethoven – Moonlight Sonata (1st Movement) – 445023353

Claude Debussy – Claire De Lune – 1838457617

Dua Lipa – Levitating – 6606223785

Olivia Rodrigo – Brutal – 6937354391

Doja Cat – Say So – 521116871

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits – 7202579511

LISA – Money – 7551431783

Lady Gaga – Applause – 130964099

Kelis – Milkshake – 321199908

The Anxiety – Meet Me At Our Spot – 7308941449

Spooky Scary Skeletons – 515669032

Soft Jazz – 926493242

Hallelujah – 1846627271

Billie Eilish – NDA – 7079888477

Juice WRLD – Lucid Dreams – 8036100972

Lil Nas X – Industry Baby – 7253841629

Darude – Sandstorm – 166562385

Glass Animals – Heat Waves – 6432181830

Boney M – Rasputin – 5512350519

BTS – Butter – 6844912719

Fetty Wap – Trap Queen – 210783060

Maroon 5 – Payphone – 131396974

Luis Fonsi – Despacito – 673605737

Justin Beiber – Yummy – 4591688095

Frozen – Let It Go – 189105508

