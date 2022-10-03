Sweet Moments From Angelina Jolie’s Relationship With Her Kids

Angelina Jolie is one of the most successful and iconic actresses today. She has starred in countless films, ranging from action movies to romantic comedies. Jolie is most known for her role as Maleficent in the Disney production and her breakout role in 1999 in the film Girl, Interrupted. Recently, Jolie joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the film Eternals. She plays Thena in the franchise. Jolie has been married three times, most famously to Brad Pitt. Before Pitt, Jolie was married to Jonny Miller and then Billy Bob Thornton.





Outside of her astounding acting career, Angelina Jolie is a fantastic mother. Jolie has six beautiful children, three of whom she adopted from foreign countries. Their names are Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Pax, Knox, and Vivienne. Let’s take a closer look into Angelina Jolie’s relationships with her six kids and the sweet moments she has shared with her children.

8/8 Brad Pitt Is The Father Of Angelina Jolie’s Kids

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were married from 2014 to 2019. They first met while they starred in the film Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2005. Jolie is rumored to be the reason Pitt divorced Jennifer Aniston, though she denies the allegations of an affair. The two celebrities were married in 2014, but split in 2016. Their divorce was finalized in 2019.

Jolie and Pitt had their six children by the time they got engaged in 2012. Despite the fact that they are no longer together, they generally maintain a civil relationship for the six children they share. Currently, the two are having a rough patch since Jolie’s former company sued Pitt for $250 million.

7/8 How Do Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Co-Parent Their Six Kids?

Divorced parents can make functioning as a family quite tricky. While now Pitt and Jolie seem relatively civil, their split could not have been easy considering they were together for a decade. Throwing kids into the mix only makes a divorce that much harder. Pitt and Jolie have struggled to find a good balance, but now they seem to be masters at co-parenting.

“They definitely needed help figuring out all the child-custody issues,” a source revealed to People. “It’s taken them a long time, with a lot of family therapy, to get to this point. The younger kids go back and forth between their houses, and Brad loves spending as much time with them as possible.”

6/8 Angelina Jolie Celebrated Son Maddox’s 21st Birthday

Angelina Jolie never misses an opportunity to celebrate a milestone with her children. Earlier this year, the actress had the perfect opportunity to do just that. Her eldest son Maddox just turned 21. Jolie adopted Maddox from Cambodia. She had previously fallen in love with the country while filming Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.

While most 21-year-olds may want to spend the birthday partying with their friends, Maddox chose a different way to celebrate the milestone. He spent the entire weekend with his mother and siblings.

5/8 Angelina Jolie Moves Zahara Into College

It is always a sad day when a child moves away from home for the first time. Jolie and ex-husband Pitt are experiencing that sadness this summer, since their oldest daughter Zahara is starting college this fall. Zahara was adopted from Ethiopia. Jolie announced earlier this year that Zahara would be attending Spelman College.

The Vice President of Student Affairs, Darryl Holloman, shared footage of Jolie dropping off Zahara for the college move in. The mother daughter duo seemed thrilled to be experiencing this life event together. “I’m going to start crying if I talk about today,” Jolie says in the Instagram video.

4/8 Angelina Jolie And Daughter Shiloh At A Concert

Considering Angelina Jolie is such a famous actress, a large portion of her time is spent traveling around the world. Instead of leaving her children at home, Jolie likes to take her kids with her. This was true earlier this year when her daughter Shiloh traveled with her to Rome.

Shiloh is Jolie and Brad Pitt’s first biological child and was born in mid 2006. She traveled with her mom to Rome this summer for a film festival. Jolie took the time to take Shiloh to a Måneskin concert, an Italian glam rock band. The two seemed to have the time of their lives at the concert, but fans worry for their relationship since Shiloh plans to go far for college.

3/8 Pax Works With Mother Angelina Jolie

It is no secret Angelina Jolie loves spending time with her children. What better way to guarantee that mother-child quality time other than to bring her children onto set! Jolie announced in August of this year that her son Pax worked with her on her upcoming film Without Blood.

The film will star Salma Hayek and Demián Bichir and is directed by Jolie. Pax works in the assistant director department, and is also joined by his elder brother Maddox. “We work well together,” Jolie said of working with her sons. “When a film crew is at its best, it feels like a big family, so it felt natural.”

2/8 Vivienne Was In Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent

Angelina Jolie’s youngest daughter Vivienne has stayed relatively out of the public eye. She is very focused on her schooling and the bunnies the family adopted during the pandemic. Vivienne has gotten a chance to be around her mother’s career, specifically in 2014 while Jolie was filming Maleficent.

In the film, there is a scene of Maleficent interacting with a young version of Aurora. Jolie’s daughter Vivienne was cast as young Aurora, so Jolie got the chance to bring her daughter onto set and show Vivienne her career.

1/8 Brad Pitt Joined Jolie For Twins Birthday

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are parents to twins Knox and Vivienne. The twins were born on July 12, 2008. This summer, Jolie spent a great deal of time in Rome and brought her children with her. The twins’ birthday was spent in Italy, but that doesn’t mean they were away from their father.

Since Jolie and Pitt are very dedicated to successfully co-parenting their six children, they still spent time together during important occasions. Pitt flew to Italy to be with Knox and Vivienne on their birthday, and Jolie was grateful for the effort he was putting forth.