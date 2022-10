Frenchman Adrian Mannarino beat Swiss wildcard Stan Wawrinka 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the second round of the Astana Open at the Daulet National Tennis Center in Nur-Sultan on Monday.

Mannarino, ranked No 51, will play the winner of the match between Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, the top seed, and Belgian lucky loser David Goffin next.

Nur-Sultan ATP 250, other first-round matches (Daulet National Tennis Center, USD 1.900.000, most recent results first):