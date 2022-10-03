Spaniard Pedro Martinez reached the second round of the Japan Open by winning against Australian Alexei Popyrin 7-5, 6-4 at the Ariake Colosseum in Tokyo on Monday night.
Martinez, ranked No 67, will face the winner of the match between Norwegian Casper Ruud, the top seed, and Spaniard Jaume Munar next.
Tokyo ATP 500, other first-round results (Ariake Colosseum, hard, USD 1.953.285, most recent results first):
- Thanasi Kokkinakis vs. Borna Coric
- Rio Noguchi vs. Ramkumar Ramanathan
- Denis Shapovalov vs. Steve Johnson
- James Duckworth vs. Taylor Fritz
- Hiroki Moriya vs. Yuta Shimizu
- Sho Shimabukuro vs. Kamil Majchrzak
- Nick Kyrgios vs. Chun-Hsin Tseng
- Radu Albot vs. Daniel Evans
- Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Yoshihito Nishioka
- SoonWoo Kwon vs. Alex De Minaur
- Mackenzie McDonald vs. Kaichi Uchida
- Casper Ruud vs. Jaume Munar
- Frances Tiafoe vs. Yasutaka Uchiyama
- Taro Daniel vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles
- Brandon Nakashima vs. Shintaro Mochizuki
