Spaniard Pedro Martinez reached the second round of the Japan Open by winning against Australian Alexei Popyrin 7-5, 6-4 at the Ariake Colosseum in Tokyo on Monday night.

Martinez, ranked No 67, will face the winner of the match between Norwegian Casper Ruud, the top seed, and Spaniard Jaume Munar next.

Tokyo ATP 500, other first-round results (Ariake Colosseum, hard, USD 1.953.285, most recent results first):