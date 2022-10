American Claire Liu won against Croat qualifier Ana Konjuh 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the second round of the Monastir Open at the Monastir Tennis Club on Monday.

Liu, ranked No 73, will face Czech Katerina Siniakova, the No 7 seed, next.

Monastir WTA 250, other first-round results (Monastir Tennis Club, hard, USD 251.750, most recent results first):