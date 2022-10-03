The French Web3 Platform Set To Be The ‘Shopify’ Of The Metaverse Raises €3M In Seed Funding

METAV.RS web3 white label content management platform is set to be the Shopify of the metaverse. METAV.RS

French start-up METAV.RS is a new white label solution for brands entering the metaverse. The no-code content management platform provides luxury brands and retailers with a series of Web3 apps enabling them to manage their own virtual worlds or miniverses.

Integrated directly with a brand’s regular e-commerce site, METAV.RS technology facilitates the creation and sale of NFTs or dematerialized goods and and the creation of enriched customer experiences.

The platform is interoperable between major metaverses and social networks. It is compatible with major e-commerce platforms and secure payment systems.

“We aim to be the Shopify of the metaverse,” says co-founder Clément Foucher. “ We have a similar business model with our plug and play solutions from virtual dressing rooms to digital twins.”

The team has deployed a 3D reconstruction application (3D Builder), which allows easy scanning of physical objects. The models generated can be used to create digital twins, which can be integrated cross-metaverse and/or into product pages on ecommerce sites. The goal? Both to democratize access to the metaverse for brands and to boost revenues.

METAV.RS is targeting major luxury companies and retailers who already have assets for cross-metaverse integration says Foucher who has already signed key strategic accounts currently subject to non-disclosure agreements.

The team is currently building a global transformation program for one client in particular, he adds, involving the tokenization of its loyalty program with both digital and real life rewards.

“Assets could be digital twins, access to specific events, a vote in the DAO. The more NFTs you have, the more perks you will have,” he says. “It’s a global gamification program for gen Z. The overall customer experience will be completely reimagined.”

The company based between Paris, Angers, French ‘Blockchain Valley’ Vierzon, and Hong Kong has secured €3million in seed funding led by Jsquare, a specialized Web3 fund based in Singapore, alongside global French consulting firm Sia Partners (via investment arm Studio), and investment fund 50 Partners.

The round is also supported by business angels such as Ledger co-founder David Balland, The Sandbox co-founder and CEO Sébastien Borget, Michael Amar, serial entrepreneur, Thibault Renouf, CEO of Partoo, Joel Hazan,Managing Director & Partner of BCG, Sébastien Lalevée, CEO of Financière Arbevel and Jonathan Bordereau, CEO of Golden Bees and managing the web3 accelerator of 50 Partners.

The funding will be deployed towards recruitment and I.T. training to speed up platform development, templatization, and global expansion. METAV.RS plays to double it team by the end of 2023.

METAV.RS has 20 employees and is incubated at Paris’ Station F by Korean web and metaverse giant, Naver. It was created in January 2022 by four partners: Simon and Clément Foucher, Jérémie Salvucci, and Adrien De Lavenere-Lussan. Their backgrounds traverse entrepreneurship, digital transformation and marketing, 3D, engineering, software development and video production.

METAV.RS is also participating in — and, in some cases, creating NFT collections for — various events over the coming months, including the Web Summit in Lisbon, GITEX in Dubai, CES in Las Vegas, and NRF in New York. The start-up has already created a MetaJacket NFT for the Metaverse Summit which can be integrated in both Decentraland and The Sandbox.