Today on Sky Sports Racing: Windsor and Wolverhampton in focus as Derby-winning duo combine in search of double

After the excitement of Sunday’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, attention switches back to domestic action as Windsor and Wolverhampton each host eight-race cards on Monday, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.12 Windsor – Bad Company and Wahraan headline 11-runner handicap

Derby winning connections Richard Kingscote and Sir Michael Stoute team up with Wahraan in the Class three Hippodrome Handicap (3.12) over the extended mile and a quarter.

The four-year-old comes into this race on the back of a third placed effort at Newmarket, his sole start this year to date and a promising run to build on.

His chief market rival on paper is Jim Boyle’s Bad Company. The five-year-old won the Jumps Jockey Derby at Epsom two starts ago and warmed up for this contest with a second placed effort at the same course on September 25.

William Haggas’ Hamaki, running in the all-green colours of Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, has picked up similar prizes at Haydock and Ascot this year and drops back in class after finishing seventh at Newbury last month.

Champion Apprentice title leader Benoit De La Sayette takes the ride on John and Thady Gosden’s Knight Of Honour, who finished just half a length behind Hamaki at Haydock in June.

5.32 Windsor – Recent winners Jade Country & Secret Army feature

The lucky last at Windsor sees a 14-runner field line up in the Class four Sky Sports Racing HD Virgin 535 Handicap (5.32).

Two runners come into the race on the back of victories, including Secret Army took advantage of a low mark on his second handicap start to win at Chelmsford. The handicapper took notice and raised David Menuisier’s lightly raced three-year-old 6lbs for this mile contest.

Slipping in at the bottom of the weights is Eve Johnson Houghton’s Jade Country who shed his maiden tag on the eighth attempt at Yarmouth. His recent form at had been improving before that win and he could still have room for further improvement.

Stoute and Kingscote team up with lightly-raced maiden Kirilenko, in the colours of Cheveley Park Stud. The filly has run well in four career starts including when second over course and distance when last seen in June.

Derby-winning jockey Richard Kingscote heads to Windsor for four rides on Monday





7.30 Wolverhampton – Jilly Cooper & Secret Moment clash

Mark and Charlie Johnston’s Jilly Cooper was a very impressive winner at Lingfield two starts ago but disappointed on turf at Musselburgh last time.

A spin back on the all-weather under a very light weight in the Download The At The Races App Handicap (7.30) could bring out the best in the three-year-old filly.

Saaeed bin Suroor saddles strapping five-year-old gelding Secret Moment. He’s returning from a 117-day lay-off and remains at the head of the weights in this seven-furlong contest.

Ed Dunlop’s Manhattanville was third over course and distance last month but has not got his head in front since July last year.

