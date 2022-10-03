Ukraine recaptures more territory claimed by Russia in ‘sham’ referendums – live

Moscow protesters shout ‘send Putin to the trenches’
Ukraine has recaptured two more settlements in Kherson oblast, just days after Russia claimed the territory following a so-called referendum, Volodymyr Zelensky has announced.
He added that the success of Ukrainian soldiers “are not limited to Lyman” – the logistics centre in the country’s east which was also recaptured this week, marking a significant victory for Kyiv.
“This week, the largest part of the [battlefield] reports is the list of settlements liberated from the enemy as part of our defence operation,” Mr Zelensky said.
The US and Nato welcomed Ukraine’s territorial win against Russia in the seven-month old war.
The US defence secretary Lloyd Austin said the taking of the former Russian stronghold makes the war “more difficult” for Vladimir Putin.
The recapture of Lyman demonstrated that Ukraine is capable of dislodging Russian forces, Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said.
Meanwhile, the chief of the UN nuclear watchdog has called for the release of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant’s director general. Mr Zelensky said the top official has been abducted by Russia.
Ukraine forces advance south as Moscow yields further territory
Ukrainian forces were reported to be recapturing towns along the west bank of the Dnipro River in southern Ukraine on Monday, with Moscow forced to yield territory along a second major front line just days after claiming to have annexed it.
The scale of the Ukrainian advance was unconfirmed, with Kyiv maintaining all but complete silence about the situation in the area. But Russian military bloggers described a Ukrainian tank advance through dozens of kilometers of territory along the bank of the river.
In one of the rare comments by a Ukrainian official on the situation, Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the interior ministry, posted what he said was video of a Ukrainian soldier waving a flag in Zolota Balka, downriver from the former front line.
Rob Lee, a senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute think-tank, cited Russian bloggers as reporting their forces falling back as far as Dudchany – 40 km (25 miles) downriver from where they had opposed Ukrainian troops a day earlier.
“When this many Russian channels are sounding the alarm, it usually means they’re in trouble,” he wrote on Twitter.
A Ukrainian advance along the Dnipro river could trap thousands of Russian troops on the far side, cut off from all supplies. The river is enormously wide, and Ukraine has already destroyed the major crossings.
The reports were the first to describe a rapid Ukrainian advance in the south of the country since the war began, and come just a day after Ukraine routed Russian troops in a major bastion, Lyman, on the opposite end of the front in the east.
Joe Middleton3 October 2022 09:03
Russia attacks 35 settlements with missiles and air strikes, claims Ukraine’s military
Ukraine‘s military said early on Monday Russian forces had used missiles, air strikes and artillery in attacks on 35 settlements in the previous 24 hours.
Meanhile, Ukraine‘s air force had attacked a command post, weapons caches and an anti-aircraft missile complex, as well as bringing down one helicopter, one attack aircraft and eight drones, it said.
The governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, said Russian forces had attacked Zaporizhzhia city and nearby villages overnight, with at least 10 missiles.
Reuters could not independently verify battlefield reports.
Joe Middleton3 October 2022 08:27
CPAC deletes tweet criticising support for Ukraine against Russian invasion
The Conservative Political Action Conference’s Twitter account deleted a tweet criticising Congress for passing aid to Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion on Friday.
On Friday evening, the account for the popular conservative gathering tweeted about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annexation of certain territories in Ukraine and Congress’s recent passage of additional aid to Ukraine.
“Vladimir Putin announces the annexation of 4 Ukrainian-occupied territories,” the tweet said. “Biden and the Dems continue to send Ukraine billions of taxpayer dollars. Meanwhile, we are under attack at our southern border. When will Democrats put #AmericaFirst and end gift-giving to Ukraine?”
CPAC deletes tweet criticising support for Ukraine against Russian invasion
Comes as a majority of Republicans voted against giving aid to Ukraine
Joe Middleton3 October 2022 08:05
Thousands of Russians mobilised for military service in Ukraine sent home
Thousands of Russians mobilised for military service in Ukraine have been sent home and the military commissar in Russia’s Khabarovsk region removed in the latest setback to president Vladimir Putin’s chaotic conscription of 300,000 servicemen.
Mikhail Degtyarev, the governor of the Khabarovsk region in Russia’s Far East, said several thousand men had reported for enlistment in 10 days but many were ineligible.
“About half of them we returned home as they did not meet the selection criteria for entering the military service,” Degtyarev said in a video post on the Telegram messaging app.
He said the region’s military commissar was removed but that his dismissal would not affect the mobilisation.
The mobilisation was billed as enlisting those with military experience but has often appeared oblivious to service records, health, student status and even age.
Joe Middleton3 October 2022 07:42
Russians fleeing the draft tell of three-day queues and bribes to cross border
Russian men desperate to avoid fighting in Ukraine following Vladimir Putin’s conscription order have told of three-day long border queues and bribing security officials with hundreds of pounds at makeshift “checkpoints”.
Russians fleeing the draft tell of three-day queues and bribes to cross border
‘We are terrified of being killed in a war we don’t want with Ukraine.’
Joe Middleton3 October 2022 07:23
ICYMI: Key Donetsk town liberated and under full Ukrainian control, Zelensky says
A town in the Donetsk region of Ukraine crucial to Russia’s war plans has been liberated and is now under full Ukrainian control, president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday.
“As of 12.30pm (09.30 GMT), Lyman is fully cleared,” Mr Zelensky said in a short video clip on his Telegram channel. There was no immediate comment from the Russian armed forces on the status of Lyman, captured by Kremlin forces in May.
Russia on Saturday pulled its troops out of Lyman, which had a pre-war population of around 20,000, because Kyiv’s forces had closed in and threatened to encircle them amid ongoing counter-offensives in the north and east of the country.
Videos posted online at around 11.20am on Sunday – and shared by Mr Zelensky’s office – showed Ukrainian soldiers raising the country’s national blue and yellow flag at the entrance to the town.
Read the full story here:
Key Donetsk town liberated and under full Ukrainian control, Zelensky says
Video appears to show Ukrainian soldiers raising national flag at entrance to town
Arpan Rai3 October 2022 07:11
Ukraine wants to join Nato but will that happen?
Volodymyr Zelensky’s application on Thursday to join Nato could be viewed as a symbolic step that keeps up pressure on Moscow rather than a sign of imminent Nato membership.
The wartime president announcement that he is to “accelerate” his country’s bid to join Nato was understandable as a swift and symbolic response to Vladimir Putin’s grandstand proclamation in Moscow that another four parts of Ukraine now “belong” to Russia.
To merely refute Putin’s claim, which rests on the supposed result of a sham referendum process, would have felt insufficient.
Arguably, Ukraine’s bid to join is further away now than before Russia’s February invasion; membership is not usually granted to countries involved in territorial disputes, which was already the case thanks to Putin’s 2014 annexation of Crimea.
This is because of Nato’s article V requirement for mutual defence in the event of an attack, which would effectively commit Nato members to direct military involvement in the Ukraine war, writes Alastair Jamieson:
Ukraine wants to join Nato but will that happen?
Kyiv is aleady a ‘de facto’ member, says Zelensky, so does it need Nato at all, asks Alastair Jamieson
Arpan Rai3 October 2022 07:00
Russia struggling to find officers to lead new units after mobilising – MoD
With reserve forces piling up in Russia’s training tents, top officials in the Kremlin are struggling to find officers to lead these new units, the British defence ministry said today.
Vladimir Putin last week addressed his National Security Council on the “partial mobilisation” and said “‘a lot of questions are being raised during this mobilisation campaign, and we must promptly correct our mistakes and not repeat them’,” the ministry said.
Mr Putin’s “unusually rapid acknowledgement of problems highlights the dysfunction of the mobilisation over its first week”, the defence ministry said.
Russia’s local officials are likely without a clue on the “exact scope and legal rationale of the campaign”, it added.
“They have almost certainly drafted some personnel who are outside the definitions claimed by Putin and the Ministry of Defence,” the MoD said.
“As drafted reservists continue to assemble at tented transit camps, Russian officials are likely struggling to provide training and in finding officers to lead new units,” it added.
Arpan Rai3 October 2022 06:51
Russia stealing Ukrainian grain to pay for Putin’s war
Top Ukrainian diplomats have said that a bulk cargo ship owned by Syria which docked in Lebanon last summer was carrying tons of grains stolen by Russia in a bid to pay for the invasion and war on Ukraine.
An investigation by the Associated Press and the PBS series “Frontline” has discovered that the cargo ship Laodicea is part of Russia’s sophisticated smuggling operation which is stealing Ukrainian grain worth at least $530 million in cash to help generate funds for Moscow.
Moscow called the allegation “false and baseless”.
Satellite images and marine radio transponder data tracking three dozen ships show these vessels making more than 50 voyages carrying grain from Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine to ports in Turkey, Syria, Lebanon and other countries.
Arpan Rai3 October 2022 06:38
At least 35 settlements shelled by Russia in 24 hours, says Ukraine
Russian forces have used missiles, air strikes and artillery in attacks on 35 settlements in the previous 24 hours, Ukrainian military officials said today.
Ukraine’s air force attacked a Russian command post, weapons caches and an anti-aircraft missile complex, and also brought down one helicopter, one attack aircraft and eight drones, the military officials said.
However, Russian offensive continued in the Zaporizhzhia city and its nearby villages overnight with at least 10 missiles, the governor of the Zaporizhzhia region said.
Arpan Rai3 October 2022 06:27
Source link