Universal Studios Florida Adds Additional Dates for Halloween Horror Nights – WDW News Today

Due to closures related to Hurricane Ian, Universal announced today that they will be adding two additional dates for Halloween Horror Nights 31 at Universal Studios Florida. The additional dates will be Tuesday, October 11th and Monday, October 24th.

The announcement also states that Premier Passholders can take advantage of their Halloween Horror Nights free admission on either of these dates, or on October 5th, 2022.

Halloween Horror Nights was canceled on Wednesday, September 28th and Thursday, September 29th due to the storm, but the event returned on Friday, September 30th for certain guests.

