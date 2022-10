A viral video of a brother performing Sandhyavandanam while his younger sister playfully intervenes is winning the hearts of internet users. In a way, it defines the beautiful relationship between siblings.

“The boy doing Sandhyavandanam is offering more namaskaram to her than the god. No matter what, you can’t avoid your little sister. Because Shakti herself is present in front of you”, tweeted Chiru Bhat.

