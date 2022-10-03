Vodafone partners with Onix to provide world-class data centre services to businesses – MyJoyOnline.com

Vodafone Business has partnered with Onix Data Centres to support businesses with high-speed connectivity and the colocation of essential infrastructure.

Colocation hosting, which is a tried and trusted approach to managing technology infrastructure, allows organisations to locate their server, network equipment, and storage in a specialist third-party data centre.

The Accra-based data centre, situated away from industrial activities and high traffic, is the only Tier 4 Facility in Ghana and is recognised by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) as being the premier facility in West Africa offering 99.995% uptime, and compartmentalised power circuits including a solar farm solution.

Tawa Bolarin, Director for Vodafone Business, reiterated the company’s commitment to business transformation through digital innovation.

“We are delighted to expand our capacity to support businesses through this partnership with Onix. This service ensures that our customers systems and data remain unaffected by environmental conditions that can threaten the sovereignty of IT infrastructure.

“In addition, the shared infrastructure and resources reduce the total cost of ownership for businesses whilst enabling them to increase their data infrastructure and capacity seamlessly. The facility also secures customers’ data with round-the-clock video surveillance and robust access restrictions.” Tawa said.

Michael Nahon, Chief Executive Officer of Onix, stated that “Reliance on certified off-premises neutral colocation facilities will play a key role as industry advances because of the daily increase in data volumes and the sophistication of software systems (cloud).

“The central component of computing today is the data centre. Whether a corporation manages its own processes and resources or uses cloud computing and its associated solutions, both alternatives are in a data centre.

“The Onix facility is impressive – it meets and beats all the requirements of a modern-day facility. Onix is excited about the partnership with Vodafone Business. The complimentary skill sets and touchpoints will create substantial benefits for all.”

News of the partnership follows Vodafone Business’ recent SME Month initiative, which aims to empower SMEs with the right solutions to grow and remain competitive, profitable, and relevant.

“As highlighted in our SME month launch in early September, Vodafone Ghana has devoted significant resources to empowering businesses with innovative digital solutions during our SME Month.”

Bolarin invited businesses to take advantage of the Vodafone-ONIX partnership to improve their operations and, ultimately, their net revenue.