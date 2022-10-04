Eight vital changes Carer’s Allowance claimants must report

In these circumstances, the DWP said it must be reported if the claimant or the person being cared for will be in hospital, a nursing home, or respite care for more than 12 weeks, or if the claimant stops caring for the person for more than 28 days.

However, the person being cared for must still be receiving their disability benefit throughout this.

How to report changes to the DWP

If a claimant experiences a change in circumstance, they can report it to the DWP using the online tool, here.