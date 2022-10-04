Heathrow passenger cap to be lifted

Heathrow Airport will lift its cap on passenger numbers at the end of this month after travellers were limited to reduce disruption, it has been reported. Since July the number of passengers has been capped at 100,000 per day.

The cap was initially due to expire on September 11 but industry officials have now confirmed it will be lifted at the end of the month, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The summer flying season ends on October 29.

The latest data shows that Heathrow is still only operation at about 80 percent of the capacity it was during summer 2019.

A spokesman for Heathrow said: “We took necessary action in July to introduce a temporary capacity cap which has since been extended through to the end of October.