Car falls off 16th Street Bridge onto Canal Street, three people dead

The Milwaukee Police Department said officers from District 2 were involved in a chase with a vehicle suspected of drug dealing and reckless driving.Police say the chase lasted about one minute as the suspected vehicle fled across the 16th Street viaduct. The vehicle, a Toyota Avalon, crossed the center line of the roadway, crashed through a fence and went over the side of the bridge. Police say it appears that three adult males were in the suspected vehicle, all three died as a result of the crash. Police are still trying to identify the three adult males, although family identified one as 44-year-old Kendrick Miller. “He told me he was just going to stay out the way, you know, just stay low, but I guess things happen,” his daughter Kendryanna Miller said. Police say the driver also hit pedestrian on the sidewalk as it left the roadway. Police say the pedestrian suffered minor injuries. Witnesses staying at the Potawatomi Casino and Hotel told 12 News reporter Kendall Keys they heard a loud, explosion-like noise. They said they could see the aftermath from the windows of the hotel and described the vehicle.”It’s mangled, it’s blackish charred, it was burning for like 10 minutes,” said Marvin Lyons. “Totaled. Completely immersed in fire, just blackened Hulk. You could hear the tires popping,” John Jahn said. “I was just befuddled. What would cause a car to go over a concrete bridge? How did that happen, unless somebody was driving very fast?”12 News Hannah Hilyard asked Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman about the chase Friday. “First of all, condolences to the family of the victims. Any life lost is a life that we definitely should be mourning over, but we need to understand the behaviors of the individuals who take their life and the life of others when they drive recklessly. We have to understand there are consequences to our behaviors out there,” Chief Norman said.

