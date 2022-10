Flora uses her knowledge of chemistry to become bait for the power-draining Scrapers.

She drank the poison so the creatures would feed on her magic and, as a result, be killed themselves.

It was a risky move for sure but thankfully, she was able to somehow survive the brutal attacks which led many to their deaths.

Without Flora’s sacrifice, the gang wouldn’t have been able to take down Sebastian,¬†stopping him from stealing any more magic from fairies.