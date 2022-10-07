Kate and Meghan wear three unique rings with special meanings

The Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex’s respective jewellery collections are enviably dazzling, but there are three rings the royals turn to time and again for daily wear. Express.co.uk spoke to a jewellery expert about the poignant meanings behind Kate and Meghan’s respective engagement, wedding and eternity rings.
Engagement rings
The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex both wear engagement rings that pay tribute to the late Princess Diana, their mother-in-law.
Charlotte Leigh GIA AJP, engagement ring specialist and fine jewellery designer at Lottie Leigh Fine Jewellery, said: “There is the Princess of Wales’ famous sapphire engagement ring, given to her by the Prince of Wales.
“Then there are the diamonds added to Meghan’s sentimental ring, designed by Prince Harry using his mother’s personal diamonds and a stone from Botswana, which holds significant
meaning to them as a couple.
Wedding rings
Kate and Meghan own gold wedding rings, the plainest of their three rings, that are steeped in royal history and can be seen as tributes to the late Queen and her parents.
Charlotte explained: “The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex were also both gifted wedding rings from Queen Elizabeth II, made from Welsh gold, which has become a royal tradition started by King George VI.”
The gold for Kate and Meghan’s rings comes from the Clogau St David’s mine at Bontddu in North Wales.
The Queen Mother, the Queen, Princess Diana and Princess Margaret also wore Welsh gold wedding rings.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex was also spotted wearing a third band on her ring finger after the birth of her son Archie in 2019.
The band was thought to be a gift from Prince Harry to mark one year of marriage, but it also included a tribute to their baby son.
According to Finding Freedom authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the eternity ring features the birthstones of Harry, Meghan and Archie – sapphire, peridot and emerald, respectively.
Harry and Meghan welcomed their second child Lilibet in June 2021, so the ring may now include Lili’s birthstone of alexandrite, pearl or moonstone.
