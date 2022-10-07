Mick Schumacher destroys Haas in huge Japanese GP crash

Mick Schumacher was involved in another huge accident as pressure continues to mount on the German over his F1 future. The Haas star lost control after appearing to clip a puddle in the difficult conditions.

It caused him to spin out and smash into the barrier on the outside of the Dunlop Curve moments before the end of FP1. The front end of the car appeared destroyed after the crash, creating a massive headache for Haas.

The 23-year-old appeared frustrated as he walked away from the wreckage this morning. Analysing the accident, Sky Sports F1 host Karun Chandhok blamed standing water for throwing Schumacher off the racing line.

He explaiend: “Watch this tyre here, you just see, he picks up some extra spray as he comes over the crest. The car starts to pirouette around and unfortunately at that point he is just a passenger.. The car spins a full 360 into the gravel and he has a forward impact there into the barrier. Very unfortunate for him, very very tricky conditions but giving his mechanics a lot of work over lunchtime.”

READ MORE: Max Verstappen’s dad skips Japanese GP where son can win F1 title