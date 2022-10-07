Mick Schumacher destroys Haas in huge Japanese GP crash

Mick Schumacher was involved in another huge accident as pressure continues to mount on the German over his F1 future. The Haas star lost control after appearing to clip a puddle in the difficult conditions.
It caused him to spin out and smash into the barrier on the outside of the Dunlop Curve moments before the end of FP1. The front end of the car appeared destroyed after the crash, creating a massive headache for Haas.
The 23-year-old appeared frustrated as he walked away from the wreckage this morning. Analysing the accident, Sky Sports F1 host Karun Chandhok blamed standing water for throwing Schumacher off the racing line.
He explaiend: “Watch this tyre here, you just see, he picks up some extra spray as he comes over the crest. The car starts to pirouette around and unfortunately at that point he is just a passenger.. The car spins a full 360 into the gravel and he has a forward impact there into the barrier. Very unfortunate for him, very very tricky conditions but giving his mechanics a lot of work over lunchtime.”
But, Steiner seemed to suggest Haas were ready to replace Schumacher when speaking about the driver market ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix. The Haas team boss said he was “done with rookies: and suggested the team were looking for a new driver to bring the team forward”.
He commented: “I would say I’m done in the moment with rookies for the foreseeable future. But I mean, we need to see what is best for the team or who’s the best person or who is the best driver to bring the team forward.”
“Still thinking, you know, we want to take our time to make sure that next year at no stage we think ‘we did this too quick’ – because we don’t need to be in a hurry now. There is not a lot out there anymore on open seats and drivers. There’s not a lot of options, so we just want to make sure that we take the right decision and have no regrets next year.”
