Mortal Kombat 30th Anniversary Video Celebrates The Franchise’s Huge Impact

Mortal Kombat marks its 30th anniversary this year, and while fans will have to wait some time to hear about developer NetherRealm’s next game, the studio is celebrating the birthday with a new video. The sizzle video showcases the role Mortal Kombat has played over the past three decades not just in the world of video games but across entertainment, including the 2021 live-action movie.
Additionally, Warner Bros. Games and NetherRealm announced that “Klassic Movie Raiden” is coming to Mortal Kombat Mobile today. This features the actor Christopher Lambert’s likeness and voice as Raiden from the 1995 movie. Players can grab this character until October 11.