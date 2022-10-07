Octopus Energy offering smart meter customers a chance to save £100





Octopus Energy is sharing how it’s helping smart meter users “bring costs down” and save money as households cope with the ongoing cost of living crisis and rising energy bills. The supplier has introduced a new energy reduction scheme which could save families £100 in the coming months. This comes amid warnings from the National Grid that Britons need to reduce their energy usage to avoid potential power cuts and blackouts.

‘Saving Sessions’ is the latest scheme by Octopus Energy which will allow 1.4 million of the supplier’s customers on smart meters to reduce their usage during peak times. Through this initiative, households will be paid for reducing their energy usage with some potentially saving around £100. The scheme will also benefit around 5,000 of Octopus Energy’s business customers at a time when the private sector is also concerned about rising energy bills. According to the supplier, ‘Saving Sessions’ will make power cuts a thing of the past and boost peoples’ savings by £100 at the same time. READ MORE: 70 health conditions qualify for extra £156 a week in PIP from DWP

As part of the scheme, for every unit of energy customers on a smart meter save compared to their normal usage, Octopus will pay customers an expected £4 on average. However, this will only be during a specific timeframe which means households will need to be aware of when they can take advantage of this deal. Octopus reports that familie could potentially save £100 over the course of the winter months this year. It has been confirmed that the ‘Saving Sessions’ scheme will run between November 2022 and March 2023. DON’T MISS

Greg Jackson, the CEO of Octopus Energy Group, outlined why the supplier is helping smart meter users at this time. Mr Jackson explained: “Let’s be very clear: this is a historic moment – we’re entering a new era of energy in which households are moving from passive offtakers to active enablers of a smarter, greener and cheaper grid. “Instead of cutting off whole chunks of the country if we are short of gas, we can reward people for using less energy at times of peak demand. “We were the first energy supplier to offer this service to our customers, and we hope others will follow our lead. By doing so, we can make blackouts a thing of the past, and bring costs down for everyone.” READ MORE: Paramedic shares how she dishes up tasty meals costing 68p per portion

Before this announcement, Octopus Energy trialled a similar scheme earlier this year with help from the National Grid. Between February and March, the supplier ran the UK’s largest household flexibility trial, with over 100,000 of Octopus’ smart meter customers joining it. Through the trial run, Octopus were able to determine that households use less energy at times of high demand for relatively small financial incentives. During this period, smart meter customers were emailed and texted in advance to notify them of the two-hour slot to “turn down” their usage.

Participants in this trial reduced their consumption on average by 0.7kWh during the evening peak. As a result, the average saving for households per trial window was £0.23, with this rising to £4.35 for some participants per “turn down” event. All smart meter customers who are interested in participating in the scheme can sign up via Octopus Energy. Participants will get texts or app notifications in advance telling them when to use less energy to earn up to £100.