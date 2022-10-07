‘Simple practices’ can help slash fuel consumption by 20 percent

According to Kwik Fit, tyres account for up to 20 percent of a car’s fuel consumption, so it’s important to choose the right ones and maintain them. Tyres lose air naturally when driving, at a rate of up to two PSI (pound per square inch) every month.

Ensuring the air in the tyres is topped up not only prolongs the life of the tread, but also improves fuel efficiency as there is less rolling resistance on the road.

New research has shown that over two-thirds of British drivers have never checked the pressure of their tyres.

Data suggests that 57 percent of tyres being driven on Britain’s roads are underinflated, showing how potentially costly and dangerous the roads can be.

The research, from RED Driving School in partnership with Kwik Fit and Michelin, highlighted how important it is to inflate car tyres properly.

