Sophie Wessex wears unique African jewel in Congo

The Countess of Wessex was photographed alongside Lord Ahmad and members of the Congolese Government at the British High Commissioner’s Residence in Kinshasa during her royal visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo.
For the occasion, Sophie chose a blue maxi dress from one of her favourite fashion brands: ME+EM.
The Supersoft Cotton Poplin Tiered Maxi Dress in Lapis Blue is a repeat for the Countess, who has been spotted wearing the design on other occasions.
The dress is currently out of stock but used to retail for £136.50, and its original price was £195.
ME+EM recommended styling it with “low-top leather trainers featuring sporty side stripes” during the day but “lift the flattering dipped hem a little further off the ground come evening with a wedge heel that adds height without being too dainty”.
This is exactly how the Countess of Wessex styled it as she wore her elegant Penelope Chilvers leather wedges.
The ME+EM website added: “The Supersoft Cotton Poplin Tiered Maxi Dress + Belt marries a neat collar with soft tiers for a feminine-meets-masculine edge, while the bright, saturated shade complements confidently colourful and pared-back pieces to suit your mood.”
For the event in the Congo, the Countess of Wessex donned her Sophie Habsburg Tahiti bag in beige and accessorised the look with a silver hippo pendant from Patrick Mavros, who designs beautiful African-inspired pieces.
The Hippi Splat necklace retails for £250 and it was the perfect touch on Sophie’s relaxed look while in the African country.
The description on the designer’s website reads: “No African landscape is complete without the hippo, Africa’s ‘river horses’, wallowing in the warm shallows of the river by day – the very picture of peace and contentment – and grazing on the plains at night.”
Royal fans complimented Sophie on social media with @rosannamazzullo saying: “Splendid!”
Social media user @sadcartoon commented: “I think #CountessofWessex is like the #PrincessRoyal: she doesn’t get enough coverage for her work!
“But that’s just a part of her role and her designation, and she carries it on beautifully, and with dignity.”
Sophie has become the first royal ever to visit the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
The Countess of Wessex travelled to the African country to highlight the impact of sexual and gender-based violence in conflict.
The Palace said in a statement: “Her Royal Highness’ visit will focus on addressing the devastating impact of sexual and gender-based violence in conflict, while supporting and empowering survivors and tackling the stigma they face.”
Sophie’s visit to the Congo is part of her return to royal duties following the funeral services of Queen Elizabeth and the mourning period.
During her visit, the royal addressed guests in French, commending them for their efforts to put an end to sexual violence in conflict.
She said: “We all have a part to play if we are to ever realise our shared vision for a future in which sexual violence is no longer a weapon of war.
“It is only by working together that we can put an end to this most tragic legacy of conflict, and there is much work still to be done.”
The Countess of Wessex spent the day in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
