Sophie Wessex wears unique African jewel in Congo

The Countess of Wessex was photographed alongside Lord Ahmad and members of the Congolese Government at the British High Commissioner’s Residence in Kinshasa during her royal visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

For the occasion, Sophie chose a blue maxi dress from one of her favourite fashion brands: ME+EM.

The Supersoft Cotton Poplin Tiered Maxi Dress in Lapis Blue is a repeat for the Countess, who has been spotted wearing the design on other occasions.

The dress is currently out of stock but used to retail for £136.50, and its original price was £195.

ME+EM recommended styling it with “low-top leather trainers featuring sporty side stripes” during the day but “lift the flattering dipped hem a little further off the ground come evening with a wedge heel that adds height without being too dainty”.

