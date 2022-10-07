Strictly’s Helen Skelton hit with multiple fines as she warns others





Giving an insight into their Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals, Gorka Marquez, 32, told fans it had been an “interesting day” as he and Helen Skelton, 39, both had a bit of bother. The dancer revealed he had a flat tyre, before he panned the camera onto Helen who shared her issue.

"I've had three parking tickets in a week," the presenter told Gorka's followers. "I thought I had paid on the app, but I paid for parking at the wrong car park. "So, I have paid for my parking but not where my car is parked, so that's three tickets in one week." Gorka, a little confused, chimed in: "What's funny is she got in the same day, in the same car park, two tickets. How is that even possible?"

Last week, they danced a Cha Cha Cha to Rain On Me by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande. Helen’s efforts were awarded with 27 out of 40 points by the four judges. After getting through to movie week, she thanked Gorka for his “patience and humour”. The presenter previously revealed she had been taking tips from her dance partner’s fiancée Gemma Atkinson.

The latter got to the final of the show back in 2017 with Aljaž Škorjanec. Gorka made it to the same stage with celebrity partner Alexandra Burke, but both pairs missed out on winning to Joe McFadden and Katya Jones. Speaking on Lorraine, Helen said of Gemma: “She messages me and tells me ‘just tell him this and tell him that’, and I’m like ‘thank God’. “She’s done the show so she gets it doesn’t she.”