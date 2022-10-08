2nd Chance Pets: Addie and Ruger

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) – Kristy Sipress and Todd Bontrager from the Humane Society of Elkhart County with a King German Shepherds siblings that are looking for a new home.

Addie and Ruger are brother and sister who want to live together. Both are fun loving, high energy dogs that love to play.

Humane Society of Elkhart is also running a five dollar adoption on all cats, dogs, kittens and puppies until October 15th. If you want to adopt Addie and Ruger or any other pet you can call Humane Society of Elkhart County at (574) 848-4225, or visit them 54687 County Road 19 in Bristol, IN.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.