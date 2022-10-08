Historical Society’s 2022 ornament features ‘Home Seekers’ sign – Daily Leader

Continuing its tradition of keepsake Christmas ornaments featuring area landmarks, Lincoln County Historical and Genealogical Society has announced its 2022 offering. The heart-shaped porcelain ornament features the Brookhaven Home Seekers Paradise sign over Cherokee Street.

Previous ornaments in the series were the Warren Avenue Bridge, 2016; the Mary Jane Lampton Auditorium, 2017; The Coffee Pot, 2018; The Haven Theatre, 2019; the Butterfield Mansion, 2020; and the Union Station in 2021.

The Brookhaven Sign ornament is the fifth produced from paintings by hometown artist Derek Covington Smith.

“We’re very appreciative to Derek Smith for his continued support and beautiful artwork” said Cathy Bridge, board member and project coordinator for the 2022 ornament.

A few of The Haven, Lampton Auditorium, Union Station, and Butterfield Mansion ornaments are still available, as well as some of the afghans sold in 2019. The afghan is $50 and features nine images of historic Brookhaven buildings, including the Inez Hotel, train depot and McGrath building.

A large portion of the Society’s budget goes to insurance on the building and its contents, as well as utilities and maintenance. All money raised or donated is used for the society or historical projects. The museum is a 501(c) 3 non-profit, run strictly by volunteers, operating on membership dues, donations and fundraising.

The ornaments are $25 each and can be purchased at the museum at 227 South Church St. on Tuesdays or Thursdays from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The ornaments will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis, with no holds, until all 100 are gone. The museum can accept cash or checks, or the buyer can be invoiced through Paypal.

“It is to first raise funds for the society and museum but it is also to raise awareness of the society and preserve history. When all ornaments are sold, that’s it,” said Bridge.

“We should have them before December, we are taking paid pre-orders at the museum since we only ordered 100 ornaments this year.”

Preorders for the ornaments can be made by contacting the Society at 901-605-5197.

Story by LCHGS member Joe Brown.