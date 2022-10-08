Categories
Leon’s Patrick Koon breaks Apalachee Regional record; Maclay girls continue to climb


Leon junior Patrick Koon broke the Apalachee Regional Park 5K high school record, winning the boys elite race with a 14:50 finish, on Oct. 8, 2022, at the FSU Invite.

No high schooler has ever accomplished what Leon junior Patrick Koon did Saturday morning at Apalachee Regional Park in its 13 years of existence. 

Three weeks after he set a personal record at The Southern Showcase in Huntsville, Alabama, winning the elite race with a time of 14:43.09, the junior dominated the state course in just his second outing at Apalachee.

Koon won the boys’ elite race with a 14:50 finish, smashing the previous course high school 5K record of 14:59.45, by nine seconds. Waiting at the finish line was the previous owner of that record, the 2013 and 2014 All-Big Bend Runner of the Year and Leon alumnus, Sukhi Khosla. 

Khosla embraced Koon after he broke the record. Koon said that he’s happy that he is able to keep the course record in the Leon family. 

“I’m pumped to be able to take down a course record. That’s been my goal since freshman year,” Koon said. “It’s great that I was able to keep it in the Leon family too. Can’t let anyone else have it. Gotta keep it with Leon.” 

Leon junior Patrick Koon celebrates breaking the Apalachee Regional high school boys' 5K record with former record holder Sukhi Khosla. Khosla, a Leon alumnus, was the All-Big Bend Runner of the Year in 2013 and 2014, eventually running for Oklahoma State.

Despite the lower time in Alabama, Koon said that his run on Saturday was a lot strong as he did it on a course that won’t just host state, but is also a nationally accredited one. Apalachee Regional hosted the 2021 NCAA Cross Country National Championships and has hosted a plethora of national, and even world contests. 

In finding his legs down on the course, against a competitive field, Koon said the biggest thing was listening to his coaching, from head coach Andrew Wills, and staying consistent within his training. 



