Meghan and Prince Harry’s body language ‘very striking’ in new picture





Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared a picture of themselves attending the One Young World Summit in Manchester during their stay in the UK last month. The pair are seen standing while looking directly at the camera, the Duchess of Sussex lovingly holding onto one of the Duke of Sussex’s fingers in the foreground. The couple’s body language sparked a discussion about Harry’s prominence in the dynamic, with expert Richard Eden suggesting Meghan was once again stating “who the star was” as in a previous picture.

Speaking to Palace Confidential, Mr Eden said: “I think it’s a very striking picture, isn’t it? It shows them relaxed but look who’s at the centre of attention? It’s her. “You might remember that cover they did for Time magazine where, again, Harry was sort of on the fringes. “There was no doubt who the star was. Which has really turned things on its head because it should be the King’s son who’s the star but, in fact, it’s Meghan. “And she is making that clear, I think.” JUST IN: Charles puts foot down as Archie and Lilibet’s titles to ‘come with caveat,’ expert claims

But Daily Mail royal editor Rebecca English suggested the couple should instead focus on showing the equal position they have in their relationship instead of giving prominence to either. Ms English said: “I disagree the King’s son should be the star. I actually think it should be more equal. “I think Harry looks like a bit of part player. It is reminiscent of that Time picture, there were a lot of memes that he looked like the hairdresser standing behind her.” Body language expert Katia Loisel suggested the photo reiterated that the One Young World Summit was “Meghan’s moment.” READ MORE: William to ‘rip up the rulebook’ as he takes up the new title of Prince of Wales

Ms Loisel said: “Often seen with their torsos orientated towards one another, this stance – with Prince Harry standing behind Meghan, his body turned inwards and orientated towards her, relaxed hand gently holding her index finger, and knowing smile – allows Meghan to take centre stage, suggesting both support and sense of pride.” “This position says, ‘I’ve got your back’.” The photo was taken by family friend Misan Harriman, who was also entrusted with taking the first picture of the couple’s daughter Lilibet Diana to ever be shared with the public. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared their picture from Manchester after the Royal Family published the first official portrait of the King and Queen Consort alongside the new Prince and Princess of Wales.