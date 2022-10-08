Strictly Come Dancing fans complain over Shirley’s ‘abysmal’ scoring

They received an impressive score of 34 with tough-to-crack judge Craig Revel Horwood awarding them an eight.

The dancing duo topped the leaderboard last week with their quickstep performance and are looking set to do it again.

According to bookmakers Corals, Molly has odds of 6-1 as favourite to win the competition with Will Mellor (3/1), and Helen Skelton (7/2) just in front.

Matt Goss narrowly avoided the dance-off last week, bookmakers Coral’s have also seen him to be the favourite to be sent home this week with odds at 9/4.

Corals’ John Hill said: “Our betting suggests Matt Goss is in the most danger of elimination this weekend. It could be a dance-off between Goss and Tony Adams, with the former Arsenal and England footballer winning that shootout.

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday from 6:30pm on BBC One, with the results show airing on Sunday.