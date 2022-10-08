Tennis: Iga Świątek wins WTA Ostrava semifinal

Polish tennis player Iga Świątek won the ANGEL Open semifinal 7:6(5), 2:6, 6:4 against Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova and advanced to the final of the competition. In the last round of the WTA Ostrava tournament, she will face Czech tennis player, Barbora Krejčiková.

Although Świątek was expected to win the match, it proved more difficult than expected.

We are going the distance 🙌 Ekaterina Alexandrova speeds through the second set, 6-2!#OstravaOpen pic.twitter.com/jwJXnW69WJ — wta (@WTA) October 8, 2022

The 21-year-old Polish superathlete is up for her eighth triumph this year. She had previously won events in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, Rome and the Grand Slam French Open in Paris and the US Open in New York.

The world-ranking leader on Saturday claimed her 60th victory of the season. So far in 2022, she has only been defeated seven times.

60th win of the year 🥳 No.1 seed @iga_swiatek bounces back for the win over Alexandrova in a tight three set match!#OstravaOpen pic.twitter.com/pr08ojPzcy — wta (@WTA) October 8, 2022

She is the first Polish woman to win the US Open.



source:

TVP Sport, PAP, TVP World