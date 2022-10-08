Women’s Tennis Opens Season With UH ‘Anuenue Invitational – University of Hawai’i at Manoa Athletics

HONOLULU–The University of Hawai’i women’s tennis team opened its 2022-23 season with the UH ‘Anuenue Invitational on Friday and Saturday at the UH Tennis Complex. The Rainbow Wahine competed against cross-town rivals, Hawai’i Pacific in the first two days of the four-day invitational that will conclude with matches next weekend (Oct. 14-15).

The two squads split their matches on both days. On Day 1, Hawai’i’s singles results were highlighted by wins by Ana Vilcek , Anna Kern and newcomers Nikola Homolkova and Rita Pinto . Vilcek defeated HPU’s Mihoki Miyahara in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2, while Kern was close to blanking HPU’s Rikona Murakami, 6-0, 6-1. Homolkoa, a sophomore transfer from Long Beach State, dropped a close first set by a break before she fought her way back to down HPU’s Elodie Busson, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1. Pinto, a senior transfer from Virginia Tech, rolled past HPU’s Sille Larsen in a sweep, 6-2, 6-1.

In doubles on Friday, the two teams split their two matches. UH’s Homolkova and Novakova defeated HPU’s Busson and MIyahara, 6-3, while the Sharks’ Tilgner and Larsen knocked off UH’s Lexi Merrill and Vilcek, 6-3

On Day 2 in doubles, Hawai’i’s duo of Madison Kim and Kern cruised past HPU’s Larsen and Murakami, 6-1. The Sharks’ Busson and Miyahara edged out UH’s Satsuki Takamura and Vilcek in a deciding tie-breaker, 7-6 (5).

In sngles, unfortunately two matches two players retired due to injury. HPU’s Tilgner and Miyahara were the only players to record complete wins. UH’s Merrill won her set against Murakami, 6-1. Hawai’i’s Kaitlyn Ralar also defeated Murakami in a single set played, 6-2.

UH ‘Anuenue Invitational

UH Tennis Complex (Honolulu, O’ahu)

Days 1-2 – Oct. 7-8, 2022

Day 1

Singles Results

Nikola Homolkova (UH) def. Elodie Busson (HPU), 4-6, 6-3, 6-1

Marleen Tilgner (HPU) def. Klara Novakova (UH), 6-3, 6-4

Ana Vilcek (UH) def. Mihoki Miyahara (HPU), 6-1, 6-2

Rita Pinto (UH) def. Sille Larsen (HPU), 6-2, 6-1

Rikona Murakami (HPU) def. Kaitlyn Ralar (UH), 6-2, 6-3

Anna Kern (UH) def. Rikona Murakami (HPU), 6-0, 6-1

Doubles Results

Nikola Homolkova / Klara Novakova (UH) def. Elodie Busson/Mihoki Miyahara (HPU), 6-3

Marleen Tilgner/Sille Larsen (HPU) def. Anna Vilcek/Lexi Merrill (UH), 6-3

Day 2

Singles Results

Marleen Tilgner (HPU) def. Ana Vilcek (UH), 2-6, 6-4, 1-0(7)

Marleen Tilgner (HPU) def. Lea Romain (UH), 1-2 (RET)

Ana Vilcek (UH) def. Elodie Busson (HPU), 4-0 (RET)

Mihoki Miyahara (HPU) def. Anna Kern (UH), 6-3, 6-3

*Lexi Merrill (UH) def. Rikona Murakami (HPU), 6-1

* Kaitlyn Ralar (UH) def. Rikona Murakami (HPU), 6-2

*Played one set only