Women’s Tennis Opens Season With UH ‘Anuenue Invitational – University of Hawai’i at Manoa Athletics

HONOLULU–The University of Hawai’i women’s tennis team opened its 2022-23 season with the UH ‘Anuenue Invitational on Friday and Saturday at the UH Tennis Complex. The Rainbow Wahine competed against cross-town rivals, Hawai’i Pacific in the first two days of the four-day invitational that will conclude with matches next weekend (Oct. 14-15).
The two squads split their matches on both days. On Day 1, Hawai’i’s singles results were highlighted by wins by Ana Vilcek, Anna Kern and newcomers Nikola Homolkova and Rita Pinto. Vilcek defeated HPU’s Mihoki Miyahara in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2, while Kern was close to blanking HPU’s Rikona Murakami, 6-0, 6-1. Homolkoa, a sophomore transfer from Long Beach State, dropped a close first set by a break before she fought her way back to down HPU’s Elodie Busson, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1. Pinto, a senior transfer from Virginia Tech, rolled past HPU’s Sille Larsen in a sweep, 6-2, 6-1.
In doubles on Friday, the two teams split their two matches. UH’s Homolkova and Novakova defeated HPU’s Busson and MIyahara, 6-3, while the Sharks’ Tilgner and Larsen knocked off UH’s Lexi Merrill and Vilcek, 6-3
On Day 2 in doubles, Hawai’i’s duo of Madison Kim and Kern cruised past HPU’s Larsen and Murakami, 6-1. The Sharks’ Busson and Miyahara edged out UH’s Satsuki Takamura and Vilcek in a deciding tie-breaker, 7-6 (5).
In sngles, unfortunately two matches two players retired due to injury. HPU’s Tilgner and Miyahara were the only players to record complete wins. UH’s Merrill won her set against Murakami, 6-1. Hawai’i’s Kaitlyn Ralar also defeated Murakami in a single set played, 6-2.
UH ‘Anuenue Invitational
UH Tennis Complex (Honolulu, O’ahu)
Days 1-2 – Oct. 7-8, 2022
Day 1
Singles Results
Nikola Homolkova (UH) def. Elodie Busson (HPU), 4-6, 6-3, 6-1
Marleen Tilgner (HPU) def. Klara Novakova (UH), 6-3, 6-4
Ana Vilcek (UH) def. Mihoki Miyahara (HPU), 6-1, 6-2
Rita Pinto (UH) def. Sille Larsen (HPU), 6-2, 6-1
Rikona Murakami (HPU) def. Kaitlyn Ralar (UH), 6-2, 6-3
Anna Kern (UH) def. Rikona Murakami (HPU), 6-0, 6-1
Doubles Results
Nikola Homolkova/Klara Novakova (UH) def. Elodie Busson/Mihoki Miyahara (HPU), 6-3
Marleen Tilgner/Sille Larsen (HPU) def. Anna Vilcek/Lexi Merrill (UH), 6-3
Day 2
Singles Results
Marleen Tilgner (HPU) def. Ana Vilcek (UH), 2-6, 6-4, 1-0(7)
Marleen Tilgner (HPU) def. Lea Romain (UH), 1-2 (RET)
Ana Vilcek (UH) def. Elodie Busson (HPU), 4-0 (RET)
Mihoki Miyahara (HPU) def. Anna Kern (UH), 6-3, 6-3
*Lexi Merrill (UH) def. Rikona Murakami (HPU), 6-1
*Kaitlyn Ralar (UH) def. Rikona Murakami (HPU), 6-2
*Played one set only
Doubles Results
Elodie Busson/Mihoki Miyahara (HPU) def. Satsuki Takamura/Ana Vilcek (UH), 7-6(5)
Madison Kim/Anna Kern (UH) def. Sille Larsen/Rikona Murakami (HPU), 6-1
