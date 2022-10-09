Air fryer recipe makes ‘the perfect roast potatoes’ for just 50p

The highlight of the meal, of which there are many, is often the crispy roast potatoes.

There is nothing better than sitting down with the family and tucking into a delicious Sunday roast.

While they can be unhealthy, especially when cooked in lashings of oil and fat, they taste amazing.

It comes as air fryer fans have found an alternative cooking method and claim that by using this recipe with tinned potatoes, which cost no more than 50p, you will “make the perfect roast potatoes”.

All you need is an air fryer, oil or cooking spray, and seasonings—many are opting for a combination of salt, pepper, and garlic, with cajun seasoning also proving popular, reports The Mirror.

The perfect roast potatoes take as little as 12 minutes to make from start to finish.

In a TikTok clip, one user poured the potatoes out of the tin into a bowl, where they then added a generous amount of seasoning.

Next, the potatoes are moved into a bowl before being moved to the air fryer.

After cooking them for 12 minutes at 220C, one said: “They were delicious, so quick as well.”

Another user commented saying: “I’ve made them loads now. They are so yummy.”