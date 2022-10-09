Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool – Five things learned as Gunners edge showdown

Trent fails to silence critics

Although Martinelli’s searing pace was a key factor in Arsenal’s early hammerblow, Trent Alexander-Arnold was asleep to the danger. Unaware of events behind him, the much-criticised Liverpool right-back was nowhere to be seen when the Brazilian raced in behind to leave Klopp scratching his head.

Alexander-Arnold’s defensive capabilities, or apparent lack thereof, remain in the spotlight with England boss Gareth Southgate clearly among those unconvinced. Ultimately, the 24-year-old was unable to turn things around as a nasty-looking ankle injury saw him replaced by Joe Gomez at half time.