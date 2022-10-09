Badfinger’s Joey Molland Said George Harrison Would ‘Close up and Walk Away’ if Someone Treated Him Like a Beatle

Badfinger’s Joey Molland was one of the many who experienced what happened when people treated George Harrison like a Beatle. It was quite awkward and always resulted in a closed-off George.

George Harrison | GAB Archive/Redferns

Badfinger’s Joey Molland said George Harrison hated when people treated him like a Beatle

Joey Molland and Badfinger were close with George. They turned out to be the most successful act that The Beatles signed to their record label Apple Records. They even played as session musicians on George’s triple album, All Things Must Pass. In 1971, George invited the group to perform at his benefit concert, the Concert for Bangladesh.

The Beatles hadn’t been separated for very long, but George had fallen headfirst into his solo career, even if he didn’t exactly pursue one, by 1971. He’d earned success with All Things Must Pass and made history by organizing the first benefit concert. George was also enjoying being a free agent immensely.

So, it’s no wonder George didn’t take kindly to being treated like a Beatle again.

In Joshua M. Greene’s Here Comes The Sun: The Spiritual And Musical Journey Of George Harrison, Molland said, “One thing you’d learn about George very early was that if you talked to him like he was a Beatle, he would close up and walk away.

“If you talked to him like he was a regular bloke, about your car breaking down or your guitar not working properly or something, then he’d be all ears and get right into it with you. I remember only once when he did refer to the Beatles.

“Badfinger was going to represent Apple at a Capitol Records convention in Hawaii, and George said, ‘You know, I went to Hawaii once. It’s a fantastic, beautiful place. Of course, we couldn’t go out. I had to look at it from the hotel room or the inside of a car.’

“The moment passed, and we went on to talk about other things, but you got this impression that he was very sad about the whole affair. Being a Beatle wasn’t a great memory for him.”