Badfinger’s Joey Molland Said George Harrison Would ‘Close up and Walk Away’ if Someone Treated Him Like a Beatle

Badfinger’s Joey Molland was one of the many who experienced what happened when people treated George Harrison like a Beatle. It was quite awkward and always resulted in a closed-off George.

George Harrison in the recording studio in 1970.
George Harrison

Badfinger’s Joey Molland said George Harrison hated when people treated him like a Beatle

Joey Molland and Badfinger were close with George. They turned out to be the most successful act that The Beatles signed to their record label Apple Records. They even played as session musicians on George’s triple album, All Things Must Pass. In 1971, George invited the group to perform at his benefit concert, the Concert for Bangladesh.

