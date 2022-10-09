Canada renews training of Ukrainian soldiers on British soil

Canada has renewed a training mission for Ukrainian military servicemen in Britain.

That’s according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

On August 12, a detachment of Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) personnel, predominantly from 3rd Canadian Division and 1 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group based out of Edmonton, arrived in the United Kingdom (U.K.) to resume the training of the Security Forces of Ukraine (SFU) under Operation UNIFIER‑UK.

On June 30, the British Ministry of Defence requested international support in their large‑scale initiative to provide training for SFU recruits in the U.K. In response, Canada sent a sizeable detachment of skilled soldiers to England in support of this undertaking. Alongside our U.K. allies, CAF soldiers are currently delivering targeted training on imminently required individual and collective military skills to Ukrainian recruits to empower them to defend their country from Russian aggression.

“We are incredibly honoured to resume training of the Security Forces of Ukraine. Our training teams consist of highly skilled, highly motivated and professional soldiers who are committed to this mission. We are providing vital training that serves to bolster the capabilities, strength and combat readiness of the already proven and determined SFU,” said Warrant Officer Kory Ozerkevich, Op UNIFIER‑UK Sergeant‑Major.

As the war in Ukraine drags on, western allies have made concrete efforts to assist Ukraine through providing a safe location, as well as skilled military personnel, to train the SFU.

According to Corporal Justin Cole, an infantry soldier from 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry (3 PPCLI), the mission has been enlightening.

“This is an eye‑opening experience and really makes you understand the gravity of the situation in Ukraine,” he said. “The recruits constantly want to learn and perfect the skills we’re teaching them. The days are long but rewarding and I am proud to be a part of this mission.”