Celebrimbor plays a huge role in Rings of Power and Sauron’s plan

Sauron guides Celebrimbor and the other elves to craft seven rings for the Dwarf-lords, and nine for the kings of men.

However, it is not long before Celebrimbor discovered Sauron had secretly forged the One Ring to rule all others.

Going behind Sauron’s back, Celebrimbor forged three more rings that would be immune from the One Ring’s power.

They were called Narya, The Ring of Fire, Nenya, The Ring of Water and Vilya, The Ring of Air.

Celebrimbor sent the rings to the Elven leaders to use as a defence against Sauron’s forces.