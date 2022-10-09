Cruise guests should avoid certain footwear under dress code

Paul Melinis, managing director of luxury river cruise line APT, told Express.co.uk: “Cruise ships tend to offer a range of dining options, from the casual to the more formal, so we would generally advise guests to look at the specifications for the ships they’re travelling on and to pack accordingly,

“Smarter restaurants will require closed shoes, trousers and collared shirts for men, and dresses or trousers for women.

“Being Australian-owned, our more formal dining options on the APT river fleet tend to be more casual than some of the restaurants that can be found on ocean cruises.

“We like to remind our customers that they are on holiday so being comfortable and relaxed is the most important thing.”