Dan Reynolds Recalls Paul McCartney’s Note About Imagine Dragons’ Beatles Cover

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds recently spoke to NME to answer a quiz on his musical career and remembered when Paul McCartney wrote him a note about their cover of a Beatles song.

Since he was a young boy, Dan Reynolds has been a big Beatles fan. He grew up with their music and has cited the Beatles as his and Imagine Dragons’ artistic influence. Since the band has great importance to Reynolds, being appreciated by the Beatles members is a great honor for him. As it turns out, he and Imagine Dragons once had a chance to perform a Beatles song in front of Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, which was a mind-blowing experience for the band — especially for Reynolds.

On January 26, 2014, McCartney and Starr took the stage at the 56th Annual Grammy Awards. The following day, the television special ‘The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute to the Beatles‘ was taped. It aired on February 9, the day the Beatles had made their first US television appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show 50 years earlier. The TV special featured performances of artists covering the band’s songs, including Imagine Dragons.

‘The Night That Changed America’ was a tribute to the Beatles’ legacy, and Paul and Ringo also performed at the concert. During the show, Imagine Dragons played the Beatles classic ‘Revolution 1.’ Released on August 26, 1968, the song appeared on the band’s self-titled double album and was credited to John Lennon and McCartney. As Reynolds was a huge Beatles fan, performing in front of Paul and Ringo was a dream-come-true moment, making him nervous.

In a recent article by NME, Dan Reynolds revealed that realizing Paul and Ringo were fans of Imagine Dragons was a big moment for him as the Beatles were his musical heroes. He then recalled receiving a kiss from Starr, which excited him like a child. After that, Reynolds said there was a note by McCartney at their studio in LA which stated that he had enjoyed Imagine Dragons’ cover of ‘Revolution.’ The singer revealed that Paul’s note is the first thing one sees when entering their studio.

Here is what Dan Reynolds told NME in the interview:

“Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr was a big moment for me because I grew up with the Beatles. Ringo gave me a big kiss on the cheek, and my child brain was blown away! At our studio in Las Vegas, one of the first things you see as you walk in is the kind note that Paul wrote to us saying he really enjoyed our cover of ‘Revolution.’ That’s the first thing you see – before a Grammy or anything – which is how impactful it was to us. The most nervous I’ve ever been was covering the Beatles in front of the Beatles! That was terrifying.”

Below, you can listen to the Imagine Dragons cover of the Beatles’ ‘Revolution.’